Lesser Known Black History Facts Everyone Should Know

Black History Month is a time for many things. It’s a time of reflection. A time of celebration. It’s also a time when we can collectively bask in appreciation for all the fine, inventive, and necessary contributions that our culture has gifted the world.

It’s pretty amazing that you’d be hard-pressed to walk a city block without coming across something that a Black person has created or improved. Professional sports in this country wouldn’t be the same without Black athletes. The auto, health, and food industries have all benefited – greatly, mind you – by Black minds.

But aren’t you tired of hearing the same, mundane Black History facts every single year? We’ve all heard identical stories since grade school, which is why we want to take you down a different path this time around.

We’re literally in a different era for everything, including Black History. Gone are the days when the basic stories and minimalistic details would suffice. In other words, let’s kick it up a notch.

Yes, George Washington Carver was ‘the peanut man’, and came up with more than 300 uses for the world’s most famous legume. However, did you know that he also was among the first to work with and find additional uses for soybeans? Carver was making non-dairy cheese with soy decades before it became a trendy endcap item at your gourmet grocery store.

Carver’s agricultural expertise is just the tip of today’s iceberg. There are a plethora of lesser-known Black History facts that we can’t wait for you to experience. Continue scrolling to see our favorites, and let us know which ones you liked the most by commenting down below!

1. Dr. Marian Croak – Inventor of Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

2. Lisa Gelobter – Her Groundwork Led to the Invention of GIFs

3. Mary Van Brittan Brown – Co-Inventor of the First Home Security System

4. Daniel Hale Williams, MD – Performed First Open Heart Surgery

5. Frederick McKinley Jones – Inventor of the Mobile Refrigerator

6. James E. West – Co-Inventor of First Compact, Sensitive Microphone

7. Thomas L. Jennings – Invented Dry Cleaning

8. Mark Dean – Invented the Color Computer Monitor, Gigahertz Chip

9. Fritz Pollard – First Black QB and Coach in the NFL