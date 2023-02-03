Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Marro
STARKVILLE — Mark A. Marro, 66, died Feb. 3, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Shuqualak Cemetery, with Derrick Wilson officiating. There will be no public visitation. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
Christopher Montgomery
Christopher Harper Montgomery, 29, passed away Sun- day, February 5, 2023, at his residence in Fulton, Mississippi. He was born on January 17, 1994, in Carrollton, Alabama. He was a graduate of Chamberlain Hunt Academy in Port Gibson, Mississippi. He worked in the manufacturing industry. He was also an avid reader. As a hiker, he loved spending time in nature. Also, he enjoyed play- ing guitar. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
William E. Reeves
William E. Reeves, age 87, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Born January 22, 1936, in Columbus, MS, he is the son of the late Morris M. and Annie Dora Bonds Reeves and the husband of Betty Spain Reeves. He graduated from Mississippi State, and was a long time educator and coach. He was the past President of East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, MS, and former Superintendent of Winston Count Schools in Alabama. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy, a member of the Columbus Masonic Lodge #5, and was of the Methodist faith.
Jonathan Fornoff
Captain Jonathon William Fornoff, 27, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 AM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Josh Stevens officiating.
Arthur Nolan
WEST POINT — Arthur Nolan, 92, died Feb. 4, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with John Nolan officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Community Calendar for the week of 2-5-23
■ Book Sale: Friends of the Starkville Library is hosting its monthly book sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Starkville Public Library. Hardback are $3, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are 50 cents. All books in the Anytime Room and the upstairs display are 50 cents.
Old Ecolab building could be new home for coroner’s office
The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office may have a new home soon. The board of supervisors voted unanimously at its Monday morning meeting to make an offer on one of the former Ecolab buildings on Lehmberg Road with the intention of moving the coroner’s office there. According to Board...
Bulldog bullets: Big crowds fueling Mississippi State men — and vice versa
STARKVILLE — Before Saturday’s game against Missouri at Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans approached radio play-by-play commentator Neil Price. “The Hump needs to do what it does today,” Jans said. Over the next few hours, Jans saw his statement come true. The Bulldogs’ home arena...
Starkville girls basketball advances to MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 championship game
STARKVILLE — Heading into the third quarter, Starkville girls basketball looked to be in control in its MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 first-round game against Oxford on Monday. Benefiting from playing in front of a home crowd, the Yellow Jackets used that to their advantage, coming out with energy and maintaining that into the half.
Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening
Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
Stephen D. Lee Foundation to host annual Valentine Party
The Stephen D. Lee Foundation will hold its annual Valentine celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, at the home of Beth and Nathan Turner. The house, built in 1991, has just recently been extensively redesigned and remodeled by the Turner Family. The home features a large foyer with a magnificent staircase leading to the second floor as well as beautifully appointed architectural features, light fixtures and accessories. Every aspect of the house offers a treat for the eyes.
Community Profile: Friendly City artist takes on Big Apple
The vetting process to get art in a gallery in New York City is typically grueling with applications, portfolios and months on a waiting list for a brief moment of fame. Fortunately for Emmie Sheretz, art teacher at Annunciation Catholic School, this was not the case. “Most all artists apply...
A standard of excellence: The W Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class announced
With its long and storied history in athletics — especially as it relates to women’s intercollegiate competition — the Mississippi University for Women athletics department is proud to announce its Class of 2023 for induction into its inaugural The W Athletics Hall of Fame. The HOF ceremony will take place on April 1 as a part of the Homecoming Week festivities at The W.
Collins returns as Oktibbeha road manager
Victor Collins has spent half his life working for the county road department. After a nearly six-year hiatus, he is returning to lead it once again. Supervisors voted 4-0 Monday to rehire Collins as road manager. He retired in May 2017 after serving 30 years with the department, including the last seven at its helm.
New curbside recycling proposal comes with $15/month cost for participants
A new proposal for an opt-in curbside recycling program came Friday with hard cost estimates and considerable sacrifices. At a work session Friday morning, Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Rupp and Ward 2 Alderwoman Sandra Sistrunk presented a “bare bones” curbside recycling plan estimated to cost $136,900 per year to operate.
