CHAMBERSBURG — The Chambersburg wrestling team is blazing new trails. The Trojans knocked off Quakertown 36-31 Monday night at CASHS Field House in a first-round match of the PIAA Team Championships, rallying from a 28-20 deficit with five bouts to go. It is the first-ever win in team states...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO