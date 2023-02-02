Read full article on original website
How to become a Marine in Pixel Piece
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the massive ocean looking for adventure as you fight through bandits and bosses. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If on your voyage you want to join a faction, we’ll tell you how you to become a Marine in the game.
Where to find Sea Beast Island in Pixel Piece
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the seas looking for adventure and participating in various challenges, raids, and dungeons. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If you want a map that will help you find where you need to go, we’ve got one for you.
Pixel Piece put into maintenance temporarily on Roblox
This afternoon, Pixel Piece developers announced that they will be shutting down Pixel Piece temporarily in order to “rework a few things” along with fixing all current bugs that have “plagued the game” and created a frustrating experience for new and old players alike. Upon return,...
Pixel Piece Update 1 log & patch notes
Pixel Piece has released its new Update 1 on February 5th, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Turn-based video game, Capes, launches in 2023 for PC and consoles
Capes is an upcoming turn-based tactical video game developed by Spitfire Interactive and published by Daedalic Entertainment. In this game, players will recruit, train, and deploy their team of superheroes to take back the city from the villains that hold it hostage. In a new trailer, Daedalic Entertainment announced that Capes will arrive on Xbox One, series X|S, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, and PC via Steam around in early 2023.
Smalland: Survive the Wilds enters Early Access on March 29th
Smalland: Survive the Wilds is an upcoming multiplayer survival video game developed and published by Merge Games where up to 10 players will traverse an open world together on a tiny scale. As they explore dense forests, hazardous swamps, and strange ruins, players will also discover lore and knowledge from hidden NPCs scattered throughout the world and learn to survive in the vast wilderness.
EVERSPACE 2 announced for PC release on April 6th
EVERSPACE 2 is a fast-paced spaceship shooter video game, and a sequel to the 2017 EVERSPACE, developed and published by Rockfish Games. In this game, players will embark on an exciting journey in space to encounter alien species, unveil mysteries, find hidden treasures, and protect their valuables from outlaw gangs. In addition, players will follow a fascinating sci-fi story set in a vibrant, handcrafted open world full of mysteries, riddles, and threats.
Temtem delays Valentamers’ Day event, likely until next year
Temtem, the creature collector MMORPG from developer Crema and publisher Humble Games, announced today that the highly anticipated Valentamer’s Day event has just been delayed. It was expected to last for about three weeks, featuring new content and quests. Unfortunately, the devs do not believe it will be patched...
Indie roguelite Flame Keeper reveals new extended gameplay
Flame Keeper, an upcoming action roguelite from developer Kautki Cave and publisher Untold Tales, has just released an extensive new gameplay showcase featuring nearly half an hour of footage. Play tests just began last week on January 30th, so there is currently no confirmed release date. According to the official...
Apex Legends reveals Team Deathmatch in cinematic “Revelry” trailer
Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends has revealed an all-new trailer today, ahead of season 16. In one of the biggest announcements yet, it introduced the Season 16 title “Revelry”, an all-new weapon, and the stunning news that Team Deathmatch from the mobile version will finally be added to the core game.
Bleak Sword is coming to PC and Switch in new DX port
Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that Bleak Sword, their dark fantasy 8-bit hit on Apple Arcade, is finally coming to PC and the Nintendo Switch in the form of Bleak Sword DX. A release window has not been confirmed yet. The port will include all of the original chapters and...
The Crown of Wu is coming to PlayStation and PC on March 24th
The Crown of Wu is an upcoming action-adventure, puzzles, and platforms video game developed by Red Mountain Consulting SL and published by Meridiem Games. It features souls-like gameplay in which players will explore a world inspired by Journey to the West, a traditional Chinese legend about the Monkey King, Sun Wukong.
Darkest Dungeon II announces full launch release date for May 2023
Darkest Dungeon II, an apocalyptic roguelike indie from developer and publisher Red Hook Studios, has just revealed that it will release a full 1.0 launch on May 8th, 2023. It will only be available on PC, via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s available to wishlist on Steam now.
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game releases full 11.2 patch notes
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, CD PROJEKT RED’s highly successful digital card battler set in The Witcher universe, has revealed the Update 11.2 patch notes. The highlights include a new Love event, balancing changes, and bug fixes. The new update is scheduled to roll out tomorrow. Here’s the full announcement from GWENT: The Witcher Card Game’s Twitter feed:
