Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
Paytm shares climb after payments giant reports narrower loss
Shares of Paytm rose after India’s leading digital payments brand posted a narrower third-quarter loss with a surge in revenue. The stock gained as much as 7.4% in early trading Monday after the late Friday earnings report, the biggest intraday gain in about two months. Paytm’s net loss in the quarter through December shrank to […]
bankautomationnews.com
FV Bank unveils global cross-border payment solution
San Juan, Puerto Rico-based FV Bank has added cross-border payment capabilities to its digital banking offerings to encourage customer retention. The new feature from the private digital bank runs on APIs and can send seven types of currency including U.S. dollars, euros, yen and cryptocurrency to 150 countries, according to an FV Bank release. “At […]
bankautomationnews.com
Fiserv focuses on new tech, acquisitions in Q4
Fiserv introduced new offerings in 2022, including access to data through its Open Data solution, expanded capabilities through enterprise omnichannel solution Carat and a cloud-native banking solution through its acquisition of Finxact. WHY IT MATTERS: Fiserv’s new product offerings, acquisitions and Q4 wins allowed the company to weather uncertain economic conditions in the U.S., Frank […]
bankautomationnews.com
Listen: Large banks partner to launch new digital wallet
Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among seven banks teaming to launch a digital wallet in the second half of the year to rival Apple Pay. As the new digital wallet is rolled out in North America, customer experience should be at the forefront, as use of digital wallets is already high. […]
bankautomationnews.com
PNC execs join Bank Automation Summit US 2023
Several technology leaders from PNC Financial Services are joining the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 event to discuss their approaches to automation: Tom Lang, executive vice president and head of treasury management products and operation, Matthew Barrett, AI and intelligent automation manager, and Scott Kinross, senior vice president and software engineering director.
Comments / 0