ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bankautomationnews.com

FV Bank unveils global cross-border payment solution

San Juan, Puerto Rico-based FV Bank has added cross-border payment capabilities to its digital banking offerings to encourage customer retention. The new feature from the private digital bank runs on APIs and can send seven types of currency including U.S. dollars, euros, yen and cryptocurrency to 150 countries, according to an FV Bank release. “At […]
bankautomationnews.com

Paytm shares climb after payments giant reports narrower loss

Shares of Paytm rose after India’s leading digital payments brand posted a narrower third-quarter loss with a surge in revenue. The stock gained as much as 7.4% in early trading Monday after the late Friday earnings report, the biggest intraday gain in about two months. Paytm’s net loss in the quarter through December shrank to […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy