Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
bankautomationnews.com
FV Bank unveils global cross-border payment solution
San Juan, Puerto Rico-based FV Bank has added cross-border payment capabilities to its digital banking offerings to encourage customer retention. The new feature from the private digital bank runs on APIs and can send seven types of currency including U.S. dollars, euros, yen and cryptocurrency to 150 countries, according to an FV Bank release. “At […]
bankautomationnews.com
Paytm shares climb after payments giant reports narrower loss
Shares of Paytm rose after India’s leading digital payments brand posted a narrower third-quarter loss with a surge in revenue. The stock gained as much as 7.4% in early trading Monday after the late Friday earnings report, the biggest intraday gain in about two months. Paytm’s net loss in the quarter through December shrank to […]
Comments / 0