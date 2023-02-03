Read full article on original website
PNC execs join Bank Automation Summit US 2023
Several technology leaders from PNC Financial Services are joining the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 event to discuss their approaches to automation: Tom Lang, executive vice president and head of treasury management products and operation, Matthew Barrett, AI and intelligent automation manager, and Scott Kinross, senior vice president and software engineering director.
