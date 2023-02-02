ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Rams Take To Platform on Final Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – On a board – really a series of boards -- they seldom get work on, Colorado State's trio of divers gained some valuable training experience on the final day of the Air Force Diving Invitational. All three placed in the top 20, missing out...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Rally to Win Home Opening Dual

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On a tennis court, nothing is as fickle a cohort as momentum. For starters, there's no guarantee it will ever come along for the ride. If it does, keeping it buckled in tight is a trick. And should it jump out the door, getting it back in the vehicle requires a careful conversation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Colorado State Finishes Split Day at Air Force and Mines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado State track and field team split forces Friday afternoon as a majority of the team competed at the Invitational at the Peak, hosted by Air Force, while the Rams' group of multi's competed in the pentathlon and heptathlon at the Colorado School of Mines.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Clutch Crocker Seals Border War Win

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- "Welcome to the Border War," head coach Ryun Williams proclaimed to open his press conference. He couldn't have said it any better. The drama unfolded right in front of his eyes, leaving him stunned by what he saw. It came in the form of a heroic...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Shaffer Leads Trio on Second Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – With a few tweaks, Colorado State head diving coach Chris Bergere can see a couple of his divers making the cut in a field which includes some top divers from the Power 5 ranks. It's why he finds the Air Force Diving Invitational so valuable with the Mountain West Championships fast approaching.
Fort Collins, CO

