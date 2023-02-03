Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Trump case 'cried out for federal investigation': Pomerantz
Former NYDA prosecutor Mark Pomerantz talks with Rachel Maddow about his surprise at not seeing more evidence that federal prosecutors are investigation Donald Trump's financials, particularly after extensive New York Times reporting on Trump's taxes.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Indict Trump? Prosecutor who built NY case pressed on MSNBC
Donald Trump has been investigated by the Atlanta D.A., Congress and federal prosecutors. Convictions of his company and the greatest heat on alleged fraud have come from the New York D.A.'s office. Prosecutor Mark Pomerantz resigned from that office saying he had the evidence to indict Trump, but alleged D.A. Alvin Bragg passed on charging. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber presses Pomerantz on ethical questions for leaking about the Trump case and his co-workers in a new book. Pomerantz is also confronted with Bragg calling the book tour attacks "appalling."Feb. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump
Former New York prosecutor and author of "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account" Mark Pomerantz discusses with Nicolle Wallace his work with the Manhattan District Attorney's office and why he thinks Trump should have been charged for financial crimes.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: NY DA 'believes there is a case to be made' against Trump
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen discusses with Nicolle Wallace his latest meeting with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg – his first since a grand jury in the case was convened in the case of hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels. Feb. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz
Former NYDA prosecutor Mark Pomerantz addresses concerns that his new book, "People vs. Donald Trump," provides insights into the potential prosecution of Donald Trump that could be helpful to Trump's defense, pointing out the sheer volume of facts about Trump's conduct already in the public sphere and also thoroughly documented in New York Attorney General Tish James' civil lawsuit.Feb. 7, 2023.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
MSNBC
Why Republican heckling of Biden’s State of the Union mattered
In September 2009, President Barack Obama delivered a speech on health care policy to a joint session of Congress, and assured the public that his plan would not extend benefits to undocumented immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson responded by shouting, “You lie!”. Substantively, Obama was right and the South Carolina...
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
MSNBC
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s State of the Union response condemned the entire GOP
The State of the Union response is one of the toughest jobs in politics. Many rising stars have struggled to bridge the gap between two images: the president speaking to a joint session of Congress versus a lone politician talking to the camera or a small audience. Even the most talented politicians have struggled to pretend that the two realities are in any way equally impressive.
MSNBC
Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested
House Republicans eyeing cuts to social security and food assistance programs. It comes as leaked audio obtained by CNN reveals Mike Pence pushing to revive the controversial Bush-era idea to privatize social security. The Washington Post’s Libby Cassey and The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Jamie Raskin just schooled Republicans on the First Amendment
Jamie Raskin taught constitutional law for decades, and on Wednesday the Maryland Democrat took House Republicans to school on the First Amendment. The lesson came during a House Oversight Committee hearing at which Republicans tried to harness their obsessions with Hunter Biden’s laptop and "Big Tech" into something resembling a coherent complaint. As NBC News reported Wednesday:
MSNBC
Attorney Mark Pomerantz confident Trump book not interfering with investigation
MSNBC
Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the new calls to investigate the Trump-era Durham probe and how Republicans in Congress are straying further from U.S. values. Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
A misdemeanor for Trump sounds crazy, right? Let’s explore why, and why not.
Charging Donald Trump with a misdemeanor would be totally insane, right?. I’ve been thinking about that question lately, including after finishing former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz’s new book, "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account." I’m looking forward to his interview with Nicolle on the show Tuesday.
MSNBC
Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’
Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden Administration’s handling of the Chinese surveillance balloon. “I think the administration has acted correctly, with strength. By suspending Secretary Blinken’s visit to China, by the president downing the balloon in accordance with how his military said he should, getting off the coast of the country, being able to collect all of the debris and material for intelligence analysis, and by sending a very resolute message,” says Menendez. “That, I think, is the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping: out of strength.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence: GOP's debt limit threat is biggest danger to America right now
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell says that China's status as one of the largest holders of U.S. foreign debt makes "Republican members of Congress who are ready, willing and able" to force the United States to default on its national debt, a greater threat to our national security than the Chinese balloon shot down by federal authorities on Saturday.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump is the latest Republican to avoid his most notable success
The first sign of trouble began, oddly enough, in Alabama. In August 2021, Donald Trump headlined an event in the ruby red state he won by 25 points, and the former president briefly encouraged attendees to get Covid vaccines. As regular readers might recall, the booing was audible and immediate.
MSNBC
Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'
Former Attorney General Eric Holder, now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss police brutality and voting rights, issues looming over President Biden’s second State of the Union address. Regarding voting rights legislation, Holder says, “We have to still push for it, but I think we have to be realistic also. I would not expect to see this House, dominated by Republicans, vote in favor of really just, you know, fairness measures in connection with our voting system.” He adds, “Too many in the Republican Party have made peace with the notion that they're going to be a minority party that has majority power, they're okay with getting fewer votes as long as they hold on to the power that they have.”Feb. 7, 2023.
