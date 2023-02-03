Read full article on original website
Fire damages barn and field in Goshen; no injuries reported
Orange County Fire Control says it started around 8 p.m. and still wasn't contained about two hours later.
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop
A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Super Bowl CrackdownHigh-visibility impaired driving campaign takes place Friday, Feb. 10th through Monday, Feb. 13th
Poughkeepsie … Law-enforcement agencies throughout Dutchess County will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend, beginning Friday, Feb. 10th and concluding Monday, Feb. 13th. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and various municipal law enforcement agencies will join agencies across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.
NYSP: Wallkill woman attacks neighbors with hammer
A Wallkill woman was cited to court Sunday afternoon after police say she attacked her two neighbors with a hammer.
Tree falls onto Congers home amid heavy winds
Mike Graziano, the homeowner, told News 12 he was relieved no one was hurt.
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
theharlemvalleynews.net
A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest
A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest. On February 5, 2023. At approximately 12:25 p.m., state police from the Middletown barracks responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Fields Drive in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36 from the town of Wallkill was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. Washington attacked two individuals with a hammer. The victims were not struck with the hammer. A physical altercation ensued where one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County takes first steps to develop Schunnemunk Trail
GOSHEN – Orange County’s plans to develop a 10-mile-long Schunnemunk trail in the Salisbury Mills area have taken the first steps as the county has begun plans to purchase the land from the Open Space Institute, conduct the state’s required environmental quality review, and design the project.
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
tapinto.net
Yorktown State Trooper Arrested for Issuing Fake Tickets
YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A New York State Trooper was arrested last month for issuing over 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents between May 2021 and Oct. 2022. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, was responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways while assigned to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant. He was placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2022.
Orange County Fire Control responds to wood shop barn fire in Goshen
Authorities say no homes are in danger.
Armed Home Burglary: 4 Arraigned For Incident In Spring Valley
Four men have been arraigned for an armed home burglary at a residence in the area. The incident took place in Rockland County in the south Spring Valley area around 5 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5. The Ramapo Police Department received a report of a trespass in progress at a residence...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Police: Wallkill neighbors involved in attempted hammer attack
An investigation revealed 36-year-old Letoya Washington came at two of her neighbors with a hammer, authorities say.
rocklanddaily.com
Village of Spring Valley Justice Announce Candidacy for Rockland County Family Court Judge
Christopher J. Exias, Village Justice in Spring Valley, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court Judge yesterday at the Rockland County Courthouse. Exias has more than twenty years of experience with the New York State Courts, including seven years working in the Rockland Supreme Court. "Knowing Chris for many...
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Pipes Burst At School In Peekskill: Cold Temperatures Cause Flooding
Freezing cold temperatures caused pipes to burst in a Northern Westchester Middle School, which resulted in parts of the building flooding. At around 3 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 4, a fire suppression sprinkler in the ceiling of a stairwell at Peekskill Middle School froze because of the high wind gusts and cold temperatures, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent David Mauricio.
