ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop

A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Super Bowl CrackdownHigh-visibility impaired driving campaign takes place Friday, Feb. 10th through Monday, Feb. 13th

Poughkeepsie … Law-enforcement agencies throughout Dutchess County will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend, beginning Friday, Feb. 10th and concluding Monday, Feb. 13th. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and various municipal law enforcement agencies will join agencies across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
GARDINER, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest

A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest. On February 5, 2023. At approximately 12:25 p.m., state police from the Middletown barracks responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Fields Drive in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36 from the town of Wallkill was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. Washington attacked two individuals with a hammer. The victims were not struck with the hammer. A physical altercation ensued where one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County takes first steps to develop Schunnemunk Trail

GOSHEN – Orange County’s plans to develop a 10-mile-long Schunnemunk trail in the Salisbury Mills area have taken the first steps as the county has begun plans to purchase the land from the Open Space Institute, conduct the state’s required environmental quality review, and design the project.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
tapinto.net

Yorktown State Trooper Arrested for Issuing Fake Tickets

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A New York State Trooper was arrested last month for issuing over 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents between May 2021 and Oct. 2022. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, was responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways while assigned to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant. He was placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2022.
YORKTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Pipes Burst At School In Peekskill: Cold Temperatures Cause Flooding

Freezing cold temperatures caused pipes to burst in a Northern Westchester Middle School, which resulted in parts of the building flooding. At around 3 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 4, a fire suppression sprinkler in the ceiling of a stairwell at Peekskill Middle School froze because of the high wind gusts and cold temperatures, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent David Mauricio.
PEEKSKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy