ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Star News

Fishtown’s West enters at-large race

Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan

Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup

Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Homeless encampment found in Boardwalk fire

The cause of a fire that destroyed a section of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk on Friday remains under investigation, the fire chief said. It’s believed to have started with debris that investigators described as “a homeless encampment under the Boardwalk,” Fire Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. “Investigators...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council selects new member to fill vacancy

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown Municipal Council seat left vacant by former Councilman Hakim Jones is slated to be filled on Tuesday. Lauren Hughes, an attorney and senior assistant solicitor with the Montgomery County Solicitor’s Office, was selected to represent constituents in the municipality’s fourth district. She will take the oath of office during the upcoming February council meeting.
NORRISTOWN, PA
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
DELCO.Today

Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
westphillylocal.com

Vagrant Cafe at 45th and Baltimore closes after two years in operation

Vagrant Cafe, located on the corner of 45th and Baltimore, has closed after two years of operation. The Baltimore area-based business that opened its West Philly location in January 2021, has recently cut the number of its brick-and-mortar locations, which also affected their West Philly shop. The space, which prior to Vagrant Cafe was occupied for many years by Milk & Honey, is again available for rent.
BALTIMORE, MD
Main Line Media News

Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields

HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
HAVERFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense

An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy