Read full article on original website
Related
Fishtown’s West enters at-large race
Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan
Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
Lost tax revenue in Philadelphia | PennLive letters
Has anyone calculated the estimated tax revenue and tourist revenue being lost by having people living in the streets of Philadelphia?. Will schools feel safe in having their students go on field trips to Independence Hall?. Joseph Russian, Harrisburg, Pa.
billypenn.com
$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup
Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
Homeless encampment found in Boardwalk fire
The cause of a fire that destroyed a section of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk on Friday remains under investigation, the fire chief said. It’s believed to have started with debris that investigators described as “a homeless encampment under the Boardwalk,” Fire Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. “Investigators...
Local solutions for police reform, latest on Philadelphia Mayor's race | Inside Story
The death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop has renewed calls for police reform. Our panel examines local solutions for reform and how race factors into these cases. Plus, the latest on the Philadelphia Mayor's race.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown council selects new member to fill vacancy
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown Municipal Council seat left vacant by former Councilman Hakim Jones is slated to be filled on Tuesday. Lauren Hughes, an attorney and senior assistant solicitor with the Montgomery County Solicitor’s Office, was selected to represent constituents in the municipality’s fourth district. She will take the oath of office during the upcoming February council meeting.
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
9 rescued after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania
Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
Acting city controller resigns ahead of expected run in May primary
Christy Brady has resigned as acting city controller of Philadelphia and is expected to announce that she plans to officially run for the controller’s seat.
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
westphillylocal.com
Vagrant Cafe at 45th and Baltimore closes after two years in operation
Vagrant Cafe, located on the corner of 45th and Baltimore, has closed after two years of operation. The Baltimore area-based business that opened its West Philly location in January 2021, has recently cut the number of its brick-and-mortar locations, which also affected their West Philly shop. The space, which prior to Vagrant Cafe was occupied for many years by Milk & Honey, is again available for rent.
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Main Line Media News
Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields
HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
lehighvalleynews.com
The Dixie cup building has sat vacant for years. How one neighbor is taking matters into his own hands
WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. – Behind the high school football and track field could sit a community center, a recreation center, affordable housing or a combination of uses. The hulking Dixie cup factory just outside Easton has sat mostly vacant for years, off Butler Street and near Wilson Area High School.
Vehicle that crashed into Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park was reported stolen: Police
A person driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed into the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park.
Comments / 0