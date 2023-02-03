Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monday’s Headlines: Walk This Way Edition
We were happy — and also a little sad — to see the the Department of Transportation had revived its “We’re Walking Here” competition, in which school kids make public service announcements designed to highlight pedestrian safety. We were happy because, as has long been...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines Go Small
Small projects like increasing bus service to underserved areas have a bigger bang for the buck than the major projects like new rail lines that politicians prefer because they’re easier to publicize and explain, according to an Australian study. (The Guardian) More than 5,000 zero-emissions buses were funded, ordered...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
S.F. to Begin Work on No Bike Lane, Bummer Market Street (KQED) BART Oversaw $350K Homeless Program that Treated One Person (TimesHerald) SMART Gains Money, Riders (Governing) Harvey Milk Plaza Should Break Ground this Summer (BayAreaReporter) What’s Your Neighborhood’s Climate Impact? (NYTimes) Lyft Plans Charging Scooter Docks (Bloomberg)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
This Week in Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 2/6 – Happening now! The...
