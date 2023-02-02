Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dorney Park to hold hiring event, looking to fill 2K positions
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dorney Park is looking to hire 2,000 seasonal workers for its 140th season. The park in South Whitehall Township will hold a week-long hiring event from Feb. 18-24. Job openings include ride operators, lifeguards, security staff, and food and beverage servers. Paid training is provided.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek identification of suspicious man
LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New charcuterie cup business offering fun, functional way to snack
Whether you're looking to chow down during a sports game, spoil that special someone for Valentine's Day or satisfy guests' appetites at a wedding, baby shower or other special occasion, a new Lehigh Valley business - serving up unique and portable treats - may be just the ticket. Olive to...
Comments / 0