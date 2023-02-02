ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Police seek identification of suspicious man

LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA

