Williamson County, TX

Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center

Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
Williamson County resources for after the storm

While the weekend forecast calls for warmer temperatures, sun and dry weather, the county is still recovering from this week’s winter storm. Reporting damages Williamson County is under a disaster declaration as a result of the winter storm. The declaration was signed by County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday morning, and allowed the county to take “actions necessary to protect the health,…
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
One transported with life-threatening injuries post-flash fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said one person is being treated with critical, life-threatening injuries after a flash fire in north Austin Sunday morning. AFD responded to the flash fire in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive Sunday. Officials tweeted the fire emerged after a person poured out gasoline to burn a tree stump.
AUSTIN, TX
Williamson County Parks Update

Thanks to the hard work of our parks team, good progress was made to reestablish access to portions of our parks and trails. Below are a few highlights to note:. Berry Springs Park & Preserve will reopen today for day-use only. One restroom will reopen. No overnight camping permitted at this time.

