Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center
Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distributions Monday following ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas Food Bank will be holding a food distribution event in East Austin on Monday for Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of power outages following the recent ice storm. "The Central Texas Food Bank is concerned about how the recent...
Food distribution event held Saturday to help people impacted by winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers in the Austin area. While thousands of people have gotten their power restored, others haven't been so lucky yet. Local leaders know that without power, food spoils. People are also having...
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
Central Texas Food Bank offering drive-thrus for those in need of food after ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was a press conference from City of Austin officials discussing the steps the City has been taking for restoration efforts. The Central Texas Food Bank is organizing two food distribution events on Saturday to help those affected by the mass power outages from the ice storm.
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
Following ice storm, some Central Texas cities offering tree limb disposal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached related to clean-up at an Eanes ISD school and does not relate to this story. Following this week’s ice storm, cities within Central Texas are offering resources for residents to dispose of tree limbs and other debris. Within the City...
Cedar Park, Leander to offer tree limb, brush disposal following winter ice storm
Following the winter storm, the cities of Cedar Park and Leander are offering tree removal services to affected residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) With several downed trees across Leander and Cedar Park due to severe ice accumulation following the winter storm, the cities are providing disposal opportunities to affected residents. The...
Round Rock to provide free tree limb, brush disposal following winter storm
After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities for tree limbs and brush are being made available to residents. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities...
Williamson County resources for after the storm
While the weekend forecast calls for warmer temperatures, sun and dry weather, the county is still recovering from this week’s winter storm. Reporting damages Williamson County is under a disaster declaration as a result of the winter storm. The declaration was signed by County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday morning, and allowed the county to take “actions necessary to protect the health,…
Sunday morning rescue shifts to recovery for missing person at Lady Bird Lake
An early Sunday morning water rescue conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department has shifted to a recovery after the missing person wasn't found.
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
Texas ice storm: Austin resident unable to get new passport in time for long-awaited trip
AUSTIN, Texas - The winter storm impacted travel for many including one Austin resident who couldn’t get their passport in time to go on a trip they’ve been planning for years. Riveer Lyn was supposed to be heading to Japan tomorrow. "I got fascinated with anime when I...
Austin officer scoops up cold, abandoned kitten during ice storm
"Because of Officer Townsend, the kitten is now warm and safe," a tweet from the police department read.
One transported with life-threatening injuries post-flash fire
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said one person is being treated with critical, life-threatening injuries after a flash fire in north Austin Sunday morning. AFD responded to the flash fire in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive Sunday. Officials tweeted the fire emerged after a person poured out gasoline to burn a tree stump.
Independent living facility residents feeling overlooked after power outage: 'We were just being overlooked because we're old'
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This week of inclement weather left Austinites with icy roads, fallen trees and power outages throughout the area. But extreme conditions like what Central Texas has seen can be hard for our elderly population. Residents at Ledgestone Independent Living in Dripping Springs were left without...
Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin
Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at H-E-B. Officials say more than 250 people showed up and fought over thrown out groceries.
Williamson County Parks Update
Thanks to the hard work of our parks team, good progress was made to reestablish access to portions of our parks and trails. Below are a few highlights to note:. Berry Springs Park & Preserve will reopen today for day-use only. One restroom will reopen. No overnight camping permitted at this time.
