ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan taxpayers could see increased tax credits, inflation relief checks under new plan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. New Michigan plan would cut retirement tax, offer inflation relief to taxpayers. Michigan’s Democratic governor and legislative leaders are proposing a plan to cut retirement...
Gov. Whitmer proposal: A $180 check for each Michigan tax filer
LANSING — Each Michigan tax filer would share in the state's record budget surplus by receiving a check for $180 under a proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic majority leaders in the House and Senate. The checks could be issued as soon as this spring or early summer, Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said. The total cost of the checks, which would come from the general fund, will be $800 million, he said. ...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Washington Examiner
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal...
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
To The Point: State budget and tax reduction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wrif.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
fox2detroit.com
New Whitmer plan would send inflation relief checks to all state taxpayers
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation, it involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures. Whitmer and her two Democratic leaders have added a new wrinkle to the debate over tax rebates and tax reductions for residents. They're calling it an "inflationary rebate check."
Lock Your Doors: Michigan Gun Thefts On The Rise
No one wants to be the victim of theft. Not only is it terrible to lose something you paid for with your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it can leave you feeling violated knowing someone was digging through your stuff. And while no theft is good, an alarming report from the...
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Michigan gets $1.8 million for Michigan's homeless
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $1.8 million grant to address homelessness in Michigan. The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care that coordinates the implementation of the homelessness response system received the HUD grant totaling $1,856,372. As of January 2020, HUD estimates Michigan’s homeless population was 8,638 on any given day. ...
WZZM 13
Michigan Democrats unveil major tax cut plan
Democratic leaders say this tax cut would be the largest in decades. More details are expected on Monday morning.
Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel
With a three-member state panel down to just one member in the new year after the others’ terms expired, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two new members to the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority that oversees the proposed Line 5 replacement project. Environmentalists critical of the panel’s existence writ large signaled that they are dissatisfied with […] The post Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Gov. Whitmer, Democratic leaders want to send 'inflation relief' checks to all taxpayers
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they have agreed on a tax plan that will "deliver inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers," among other measures. The announcement came as bills to cut taxes on Michigan retirees and to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit are expected to go to a conference committee early next week, to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills. ...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Michigan trucking business falls back to Earth — for some harder than others
The early pandemic, conventional wisdom goes, was good to trucking. Retailers closed, stimulus checks arrived, and consumers bought goods that needed to be moved, rendering freight contracts seemingly pandemic-proof. In reality, it was more complicated — and those same conditions are having an impact years later. The transportation industry...
How to lower your DTE, Consumers Energy bill by using off-peak hours, more
DTE Energy's new Time of Day plan will give electric customers more control over their bills, starting in March. The new plan comes after the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized a $30.5 million rate increase for DTE in November 2022. The increase amounts to an additional 71 cents on monthly bills for a residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity. ...
Whitmer, legislative leaders announce agreement on Michigan tax cuts
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders in the legislature have reached a deal on a series of tax cuts, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. “Today, we are excited to share details on the Lowering MI Costs plan, which is a bold relief plan that delivers the largest tax cut in decades to all taxpayers in Michigan,” Whitmer, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said in a joint statement.
