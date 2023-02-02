Read full article on original website
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Cleveland.com
‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge called a Strongsville dentist “a freeloader” before sentencing him Tuesday to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for at least two decades. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster also ordered Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” to pay more...
spectrumnews1.com
Canton man exonerated thanks to help of prosecutor
CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Culbertson is a free man with a cleared name, four years after he was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 years old. Culbertson, 21, returned home to Canton after spending his late teens in prison for aggravated robbery, a crime he did not commit. His release resulted from an unlikely alliance between the Ohio Innocence Project and a Stark County prosecutor.
wakr.net
A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
PHOTOS: 24 lbs. of Mexican cartel drugs seized in Portage
The driver admitted he brought the pills from out of state, and he was headed to a destination near Portage County in Ohio.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland doctor sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for prescribing neurological medicine for kickbacks from drugmaker
AKRON, Ohio — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Hudson neurologist to two-and-half years in prison for a kickback scheme in which he prescribed neurological medicine to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners provided by the drugmaker. U.S. District Judge Sara...
FBI Cleveland CGNL Task Forces seizes 88 pounds of narcotics, valued at $5.2 m
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force seized 40 kilograms, or 88 pounds, of suspected fentanyl and other drugs during search warrants conducted earlier this week.
Shakedown at Portage jail finds drugs, makeshift weapon
In an extensive search of Portage County Jail inmates on Monday, deputies found small amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as one makeshift device that could be used as a weapon, or a "shank."
Drug bust: How officials worked together to seize 88 pounds of fentanyl
Local authorities are calling it one of the biggest drug busts in recent history.
clevelandurbannews.com
Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities
SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Cleveland.com
Criminal charges against two 14-year-olds underscore Cuyahoga County’s Kia, Hyundai theft problem
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Criminal charges filed in the last week against two 14-year-old Cleveland boys underscore the scourge of thefts targeting certain Kia and Hyundai cars that social media unlocked last summer. One boy is charged with receiving stolen property after prosecutors accused him of possessing more than two...
theburr.com
Pakiza Shirinova: Taking Life Day by Day
For Pakiza Shirinova, a graduate student at Kent State University, her future in the United States is never guaranteed. Pakiza has only one year until her student visa runs out and she could be forced to return to Kyrgyzstan. The visa process is a lottery and even with her credentials, it is impossible for her to plan her future in the United States.
akronohiomoms.com
FREE Prom Dresses for Akron, Ohio Girls at Princess Night Project
Hey moms! I want to share a wonderful opportunity for the high school girls in our community. Altrusa International of Akron is hosting their annual Princess Night Project, where girls can choose the prom dress of their dreams for FREE!. This year’s event is taking place on March 11th at...
Police: Driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk
A 21-year-old woman died after being hit crossing the road in Cleveland Heights Sunday evening, police said.
