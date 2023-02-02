Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2’s new Antarctica map release?
The first King of the Hill map for Overwatch 2 has officially been revealed by Blizzard. Called “Antarctic Peninsula,” the battlefield sees players travel to the southernmost point of the world and experience cold like they never have before. Antarctic Peninsula is covered in snow and ice, as...
dotesports.com
These are the most-played heroes in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2’s roster of heroes seems to be always growing, so there is always a new choice to be made when queuing up for some matches in Quick Play, Competitive, or anything else in-game. The meta is always changing in OW2. With each passing update, seasonal content drop, and...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play
Heading into the third competitive season of Overwatch 2, developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made some changes to the game’s reward system. The rework of Overwatch’s original model from a one-time purchase to a free game with a battle pass continues to receive criticism from players. The main complaints are that cosmetics are now too expensive under the new model, and the less frequent rewards don’t provide enough incentive to work through the entire battle pass.
dotesports.com
Why isn’t Apex Legends getting a new legend in season 16?
Season 16 of Apex Legends—also known as Revelry—is launching on Feb. 14. The entire season is a celebration of Apex, taking the game’s fourth anniversary as an opportunity to flood players with content that both celebrates its past and builds the foundations for its future. This includes some big changes coming to the class system and a new weapon for the first time in over a year.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 community’s Ramattra nicknames are dividing fans
Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced shooting game, where communication is key. Whille players can use various pings to make quick calls with their team, many others are willing to strengthen their communication by using the voice chat. Even in voice chat, players need to make very short and clear calls...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 season 3 dives deep into Asian mythology with new cosmetics, battle pass rewards
Following a season centered around Greek mythology, Overwatch 2 is preparing to introduce players to more cosmetics based on stories told around the world—this time, bringing players deep into the intricacies of Asian mythologies. Overwatch 2’s season three battle pass will connect the game’s large roster of heroes to...
dotesports.com
The best heroes for Capture the Flag in Overwatch 2
Capture the Flag was first introduced into Overwatch with the 2017 Year of the Rooster Lunar New Year event. Since then, it has become a mainstay in the arcade rotation, but many players are just starting to pick up the game mode with 2023’s Lunar New Year event. Capture...
dotesports.com
Is Team Deathmatch permanent in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends players asked, and after a few years, Respawn Entertainment listened. Season 16 marks the official addition of the long-requested Team Deathmatch mode, entering the playlist as a limited-time mode. Team Deathmatch pits two squads of three players in six-vs-six combat. Matches are divided into 30-point rounds, and the...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 player ready to fly to the rescue after bringing Mercy to life
Cosplaying provides a great way for gamers to get creative by taking on the costume and personality of their favorite characters, but some cosplayers just go that extra mile. One artistic Overwatch 2 cosplayer made their angelic descent onto Reddit, sharing their crafted Mercy wings, and these bad boys are worthy of a valkyrie.
dotesports.com
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch
A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
dotesports.com
Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?
On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily. In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 season 3 brings mythology, more rewards, and massive improvements
For the past nine weeks, Overwatch 2 fans have been enjoying a season full of Greek and Roman mythology that also introduced the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. It was also the season of Roadhog dominance, leading to one of the sequel’s first balance patches outside of the usual initial and midseason offerings.
dotesports.com
Another popular party mode is returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soon
Last week, Activision announced that the popular Infected mode is returning to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 2’s season two. And today, the company revealed that it won’t be alone. Another casual-friendly party mode for solo players or groups of friends to mess around with in multiplayer...
dotesports.com
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 rakes in highest quarterly figures in franchise history thanks to the game’s biggest shift from the original
Activision Blizzard announced their financial report from the final quarter of 2022 earlier today. The company had several milestones towards the end of last year, one of the most highly anticipated being the launch of Overwatch 2. The long-awaited sequel to the original Overwatch came with a few changes that...
dotesports.com
All new classes in Apex Legends
For its first four years, Apex Legends split its growing roster into four different classes: Offensive, Defensive, Support, and Recon. With the release of season 16, though, Respawn Entertainment overhauled that division, bringing those four categories up to five and redefining both bloated roles (such as the broad Offensive category) and least-populated legend types (such as Support, which only encompassed Lifeline and Loba).
dotesports.com
Riot disables TFT Set 8 Ranked over bug
Riot Games has disabled all Ranked queues for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight after a bug reverted balance changes back to the 13.1 B-patch. Players attempting to climb the ladder today were unable to play Ranked once a bug was discovered. All Ranked TFT Set Eight games were disabled by Riot around 5pm CT on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted the 13.1 C-patch back to the 13.1 B-patch. The same bug also reverted the patch in League of Legends Ranked queues.
dotesports.com
Ability details for Dota 2’s next hero may have leaked ahead of next patch
It has been almost four months since we last heard about Dota 2’s newest hero, Muerta, and any details on the deathly duelist. However, in another set of leaks from internal game files, it appears fans may have an early glimpse at some concepts of her abilities. The Mournful...
dotesports.com
League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally deletes every Patch 13.1b change
League of Legends was temporarily thrown into chaos on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers. Riot Games has since solved the surprise reversion issue, reloading the late January patch back into the game and re-enabling ranked and draft picks across the board.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty legend Crimsix joins FaZe—but not for the game you’re thinking of
The winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time is back in the esports business—but the comeback is not going to take place in Modern Warfare 2. No, the 37-time CoD champion Crimsix is headed down a new road this time. Literally. FaZe Clan announced today that the former CoD star is going pro on the organization’s sim racing team. Seriously.
Comments / 0