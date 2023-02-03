Overwatch 2 players shocked to remember powerful Torbjörn mechanic everyone forgot about after his rework

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 player ready to fly to the rescue after bringing Mercy to life
Cosplaying provides a great way for gamers to get creative by taking on the costume and personality of their favorite characters, but some cosplayers just go that extra mile. One artistic Overwatch 2 cosplayer made their angelic descent onto Reddit, sharing their crafted Mercy wings, and these bad boys are worthy of a valkyrie.
dotesports.com
Is Wrecking Ball getting reworked in Overwatch 2?
Several times in Overwatch’s history, a hero has been in such a bad spot that Blizzard Entertainment had to go back to the concept stage and completely rework them to make them formidable in the meta. One hero that is seriously struggling right now in Overwatch 2 is Wrecking...
dotesports.com
League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally deletes every Patch 13.1b change
League of Legends was temporarily thrown into chaos on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers. Riot Games has since solved the surprise reversion issue, reloading the late January patch back into the game and re-enabling ranked and draft picks across the board.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 community’s Ramattra nicknames are dividing fans
Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced shooting game, where communication is key. Whille players can use various pings to make quick calls with their team, many others are willing to strengthen their communication by using the voice chat. Even in voice chat, players need to make very short and clear calls...
dotesports.com
When does Apex’s Mixtape playlist release?
Some of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes aren’t as limited-time as they have been in the past few years. While these short-lived modes can make triumphant returns every now and then for some extra spice (such as Control) or make explosive debuts (such as Gun Run), they tend to only be playable for brief windows—or at least they were until season 16.
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2’s new Antarctica map release?
The first King of the Hill map for Overwatch 2 has officially been revealed by Blizzard. Called “Antarctic Peninsula,” the battlefield sees players travel to the southernmost point of the world and experience cold like they never have before. Antarctic Peninsula is covered in snow and ice, as...
dotesports.com
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch
A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
dotesports.com
Is Team Deathmatch permanent in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends players asked, and after a few years, Respawn Entertainment listened. Season 16 marks the official addition of the long-requested Team Deathmatch mode, entering the playlist as a limited-time mode. Team Deathmatch pits two squads of three players in six-vs-six combat. Matches are divided into 30-point rounds, and the...
dotesports.com
How do I get a Riot Gun Buddy? Who is the next VALORANT break-out star? VALORANT Mail Room
This is the first installment of the George Geddes’ Mail Room for Dot Esports, a weekly article series that will answer questions from Twitter regarding VALORANT news. It’s a tale as old as time; VALORANT players looking to get their hands on a Gun Buddy with a small Riot logo situated on a boring background.
dotesports.com
These are the most-played heroes in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2’s roster of heroes seems to be always growing, so there is always a new choice to be made when queuing up for some matches in Quick Play, Competitive, or anything else in-game. The meta is always changing in OW2. With each passing update, seasonal content drop, and...
dotesports.com
This Overwatch 2 weekly mission change would be great—if it actually worked
Overwatch 2’s big season three update brought with it a slew of highly requested changes from the game’s player base, from cheaper skins to more free rewards, and even some quality-of-life changes. However, one particular change, though well-intentioned, seems to not be functioning properly. Overwatch 2 has several...
dotesports.com
2 of Apex Legends’ strongest characters receive some heavy nerfs for season 16
Two of Apex Legends’ most-picked characters are receiving some hefty nerfs in the upcoming season 16 update, named Revelry. Several legends are due to receive some tweaks in the patch for the anniversary season, but none may be felt harder than the nerfs to two of the game’s most popular and most meta-dominant legends in Seer and Bloodhound.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map
Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community. But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.
dotesports.com
VALORANT coach shows off ‘deadly’ angle that will guarantee you a free kill on Haven
When you’ve got a chance to get a free kill in VALORANT, especially in a high-stakes competitive match, you take it. And for players looking to gain every possible advantage while defending Haven, a prominent VALORANT coach gave fans another free angle to take advantage of. As part of...
dotesports.com
The best League players can’t stand playing against this champion in solo queue
While some League of Legends champions have been heavily targeted by balance changes over the last few months, others have been overlooked by Riot Games—but that doesn’t stop them from being picked or banned in the ranked ladder. This is the case for one particular champion whose last...
dotesports.com
How to join the Fortnite School of the Llama
Epic Games has once again partnered with a popular gaming franchise to bring a classic character to Fortnite. As part of Geralt of Rivia’s introduction to the game, the developer has also implemented its own Witcher school in the School of the Llama. Players can sign up and prove they have what it takes to be a Witcher by completing challenges.
dotesports.com
Learning callouts? VALORANT expert’s Deathmatch exercise will change how you play
Every VALORANT player has had that embarrassing comms slip-up before, where they can’t quite remember the name of the location where they died. For new maps in particular, callouts and comms can be challenging. Players can study Lotus or Split’s layout as much as they want, but without practicing your voice chat reflexes, you’ll end up stuttering and misspeaking in the heat of the moment.
dotesports.com
If it ain’t broke: ZywOo has surprise approach to CS:GO solo practice that is clearly working
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut might eventually be the best player to ever touch CS:GO, and we as viewers might be able to learn a thing or two from his unique training methods. While every other pro player in the world spends hours in aim-training lobbies, the French superstar seems to have a different tactic.
dotesports.com
How to watch the Tfue $100,000 Fortnite tournament
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, with millions of dollars being pumped into esports competitions each year. While Epic is ramping up the FNCS this year with a $2 million prize pool, it seems creators aren’t slowing down either. Popular content creator Tfue has announced that he’ll be holding a $100,000 Fortnite tournament today.
dotesports.com
Reigning VALORANT world champions dominated Twitter in 2022, but Japanese esports is the biggest surprise
VALORANT saw monstrous growth across 2022 especially in its esports ecosystem, with growing viewership across domestic and international tournaments, capping off the year with a record-breaking world championship event at Champions. Not only did LOUD acquire a world championship in VALORANT, but they also led the way in engagement as...
Comments / 0