Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
msn.com
Joe Scarborough LOSES IT Laughing At Trump Clip: ‘Hard to Grasp The Reality That Man Was Ever President!’
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough cackled at a clip of ex-President Donald Trump musing about dogs and exclaimed that it’s hard to believe “that man was ever president!”. Joe Scarborough LOSES IT Laughing At Trump Clip: ‘Hard to Grasp The Reality That Man Was Ever President!’. According to...
msn.com
‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner presented a grim view of America under Joe Biden’s presidency ahead of the State of the Union speech. ‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump. The Fox News panel addressed expectations for...
msn.com
Koch group to back GOP presidential candidate who will 'write new chapter for the country'
The conservative donor network founded by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch says it is wading into the 2024 Republican presidential primary in an effort “to turn the page” and “write a new chapter for our country.”. In a memo released Sunday, Americans for Prosperity said it...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
msn.com
Trump Owed Millions To Foreign Creditor Which Was Undisclosed
Attorney General has uncovered that former president Donald Trump had approximately $19.8 million in undisclosed debt owed to a foreign creditor. The debt was uncovered after New York attorney Letitia James obtained documents from The Trump Organization earlier this year. The records showed a previously unreported liability of $19.8 million listed as "L/P Daewoo."
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
If You’re Still MAGA, You’re Everything People Say You Are, How About Just Making America Great? (Opinion)
People who wave the Confederate flag may say it’s about heritage, not hate. They may have convinced themselves that’s the only way it should be interpreted. But in their hearts, they know how it’s being received no matter what they say they mean. When people say you’re purveyors of hate, that’s what you are and what you meant to do.
msn.com
Only ten thousand of Wagner's prisoner recruits are still fighting in Ukraine
Slide 1 of 22: Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited by Yevgeny Prigozin’s Wagner Group for operations in Ukraine, only 10,000 are still fighting according to a leading Russian prisoner advocacy group. Tens of thousands more are dead or have deserted. Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian...
msn.com
White House aides keep trying to torch the State of the Union address. Presidents keep getting in the way.
WASHINGTON — Now and then, a few intrepid White House speechwriters will wage a quiet battle to kill the State of the Union address as we know it — or at least shrink it so it’s no longer the stylized piece of theater it has become. Worrying...
msn.com
Sen. Josh Hawley wants to create a legal age to be allowed on social media
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., intends to make his focus in the current Congress a legislative package aimed at protecting children online — including by setting the age threshold to be on social media at 16. In an interview with NBC News, Hawley detailed some top lines of what his...
msn.com
New 'PELOSI' bill may have a spiteful name — but there's still 'tremendous momentum' in the crusade to ban politicians from insider trading. Here's why
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In a mic drop moment in the debate around insider trading in Congress, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has introduced the PELOSI Act – trolling former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
msn.com
Republicans struggle to get their act together for a debt limit deal
Republicans and Democrats are no closer to reaching a deal on the debt ceiling as the country grows ever nearer to default, potentially sparking a global economic catastrophe. But while Republicans say they won’t increase the limit without concessions like spending cuts, they don’t have a unified proposal for what that would look like — nor a particularly strong negotiating position given that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is the one doing the negotiating.
msn.com
Donald Trump Loses Money On His Scottish Resorts
According to newly published financial accounts, two of Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland lost £4.4million in 2021, with Trump Turnberry providing the biggest financial loss of £3.7m, following a three-month closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is according to the managing group SLC who looks after the Ayrshire links course.
msn.com
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he asked Russian president Vladimir Putin during the early weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine whether he intended to kill Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Bennett made the remarks in a five-hour interview and subtitles were provided by his office.
msn.com
White House Calls Proposed GOP Commission a ‘Death Panel’ for Medicare, Social Security
(Bloomberg Government) -- The White House slammed a proposal by House Republican committee and caucus chairs to set up a panel examining Social Security and Medicare solvency as part of debt-limit negotiations, likely shutting the door on the approach. Most Read from Bloomberg. Key House Republicans — as well as...
Comments / 0