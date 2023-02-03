Read full article on original website
FBI needs to arrest all magas the moment they get reported as making threats with no bail.
KRQE News 13
Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher
Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. Three Moriarty High teens found dead in Edgewood.
losalamosreporter.com
Making Law Abiding New Mexicans Into Felons Is Extremism And Unlikely To Change Gun Deaths In The State
Image depicting outcome if the proposed laws to criminalize currently legal guns and magazines pass. At top is a Winchester Wildcat in 22lr with 10 rounds of 22lr ammunition. At bottom is a Glock style pistol with 9 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Courtesy Michael Ham. Los Alamos. nder two proposed...
rrobserver.com
Victim, suspect identified in Sunday homicide
Matthew Chavez, 23, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Jordan Gallegos, 21. Chavez was arrested Sunday in the parking lot of the Premiere 14 Cinema after surrendering to Rio Rancho Police. The investigation started when a resident called at 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, asking for officer assistance. Chavez had shown up at the home making statements he had shot his girlfriend, later identified as Gallegos. Before officers arrived, Chavez left Rio Rancho in a white Buick Verano.
Aid worker killed in Ukraine worked for Santa Fe organization
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A humanitarian aid worker killed in Ukraine last week worked for a Santa Fe-based organization focusing on getting medical help to people around the world. According to Global Outreach Doctors’ website, Pete Reed worked as their Ukraine country director. Reed was killed on Thursday in Bakhmut. He was evacuating people when he […]
Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called “straw purchases” of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The bill...
YAHOO!
Democrats block GOP-backed crime bills targeting fentanyl, trafficking in New Mexico
Editor's note: This story was updated Feb. 6 to correct a misspelling of Rep. Bill Rehm's last name in one instance. Democrats stalled five Republican-led bills to increase penalties for both violent crime in New Mexico and drug trafficking this week in the State House of Representatives, amid calls for the state to crack down on its crime problem.
Relative of woman connected to Victoria Marten’s death arrested in FBI drug raid
Crystal Kelley is no stranger to the limelight, starring in the A&E documentary 'Behind Bars' from prison in Springer, New Mexico, seven years ago.
kunm.org
MON: Edgewood police say 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide, + More
Edgewood police: 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide - Associated Press. Three teenagers have been found dead in a garage in the town of Edgewood and it appears to have been carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Monday. Edgewood police said the bodies were found Sunday and a propane heater...
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
KRQE News 13
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California. Electric Playhouse looks to expand out-of-state. National TV show to highlight appeal of living in Albuquerque. Inquiries flood in about St. Pius school 8th-grade expansion. Man charged after flight grounded
2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
newmexicopbs.org
Law Enforcement Calls Body Camera Equipment “Trash”
02.03.23 – This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion...
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
APD: Man shot, hit by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area of 1500 Candelaria Rd to reports of a man on the road. APD says when officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. APD says investigators determined he was shot around […]
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
FBI offering reward for help in 2021 New Mexico murder
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the murder of Lee Michael Pahe. Pahe was found dead on the ground in Naschitti, New Mexico on July 26, 2021. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Officials say Pahe was last seen leaving […]
Mountainair High School teams investigated for ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Limited details are available at this time.
