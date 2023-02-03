Matthew Chavez, 23, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Jordan Gallegos, 21. Chavez was arrested Sunday in the parking lot of the Premiere 14 Cinema after surrendering to Rio Rancho Police. The investigation started when a resident called at 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, asking for officer assistance. Chavez had shown up at the home making statements he had shot his girlfriend, later identified as Gallegos. Before officers arrived, Chavez left Rio Rancho in a white Buick Verano.

