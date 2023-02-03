ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NM Independent
4d ago

FBI needs to arrest all magas the moment they get reported as making threats with no bail.

KRQE News 13

Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher

Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Victim, suspect identified in Sunday homicide

Matthew Chavez, 23, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Jordan Gallegos, 21. Chavez was arrested Sunday in the parking lot of the Premiere 14 Cinema after surrendering to Rio Rancho Police. The investigation started when a resident called at 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, asking for officer assistance. Chavez had shown up at the home making statements he had shot his girlfriend, later identified as Gallegos. Before officers arrived, Chavez left Rio Rancho in a white Buick Verano.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Aid worker killed in Ukraine worked for Santa Fe organization

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A humanitarian aid worker killed in Ukraine last week worked for a Santa Fe-based organization focusing on getting medical help to people around the world. According to Global Outreach Doctors’ website, Pete Reed worked as their Ukraine country director. Reed was killed on Thursday in Bakhmut. He was evacuating people when he […]
SANTA FE, NM
The Center Square

Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called “straw purchases” of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The bill...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California

Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Law Enforcement Calls Body Camera Equipment “Trash”

02.03.23 – This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man shot, hit by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area of 1500 Candelaria Rd to reports of a man on the road. APD says when officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. APD says investigators determined he was shot around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

