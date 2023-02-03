Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Opera de Oviedo 2022-23 Review: Ernani
Opera de Oviedo closed his 75th season with a period production of Verdi’s “Ernani,” which included a strong cast of singers and the expert baton of the Italian conductor Daniele Callegari. The Italian stage director Giorgia Guerra did an homage to old-school opera. She staged the opera...
operawire.com
Victory Hall Opera to Center Deaf Performers in Production of ‘Orpheus & Eurydice’
Virginia’s Victory Hall Opera will present a unique rendition of a classic masterwork spotlighting deaf performers. On March 21, 2023, the company will showcase Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice” at the Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia. The work will feature deaf stars Amber Zion and John Maucere as they battle numerous personal challenges at the hands of their doctor Warren “Wawa” Snipe. Within the framework is Gluck’s famed opera with new texts written by Miriam Gordon-Stewart with poetry by Gregory Orr that will be performed in ASL. The opera will be sung in Italian.
operawire.com
Teatro Grattacielo Unveils 2022-23 Season
Teatro Grattacielo has announced its 2022-23 season. The company will kick things off with “Don Giovanni” in co-production with the Mid-Atlantic Chamber Orchestra. Jason Tramm will conduct while Stefanos Koroneos directs. The performance will feature Enes Pektas, Lucas Bouk, and Ashton Jones as Don Giovanni; Logan Dooley as Leporello; William Mouat and Rick Agster as Commendatore; Sara Kennedy, Ashia Barnes, and Stephanie Rivero as Donna Anna; Juan José Beltrán Carmona and Pedro Barrera as Don Ottavio; Kathleen Echols, Eun Byoul Song, and Stephanie Lorenz as Donna Elvira; Seongeun Luna Park, Alana Sha’I, and Taylor Consiglio as Zerlina; Minki Hong as Masetto, and Omar Howard as Miss Shangay Lily.
operawire.com
Washington Master Chorale to Present World Premiere of David Conte’s ‘The Unknown Sea’
(Photo Credit: David Conte) Closing its 13th season, the Washington Master Chorale will present the world premiere of David Conte’s new work “The Unknown Sea” as part of the “Poetry Into Song” concert on March 5, 2023, at the National Presbyterian Church. The concert starts at 5:00 p.m., local time.
operawire.com
Meigui Zhang, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Erin Wagner Headline the 2023 Schwabacher Recital Series
San Francisco Opera and the Merola Opera Program have announced the 2023 Schwabacher Recital Series. The series opens with a concert featuring soprano Meigui Zhang and pianist John Churchill as they present music in German, French, and Chinese. Performance Date: March 1, 2023. That will be followed up by a...
operawire.com
Anne Sofie von Otter & Kitty Whately Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will be about to hear rarely performed works and three famed song cycles in a production setting. Navona Records releases the latest from The ARK Trio, formed by soprano Allison Charney, cellist Kajsa William-Olsson, and pianist Reiko Uchida. The pieces presented in the CD may be an eclectic mix of American history, Bachian and Schubertian influences, and timeless poetry.
operawire.com
George Benjamin Wins Ernst von Siemens Music Prize
Composer George Benjamin has been awarded the 2023 Ernst von Siemens Music Prize. The prize is worth €250,000 and celebrates the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation’s 50th anniversary. The foundation began 50 years ago with its first prizewinner being Benjamin Britten. Since then, the foundation has accompanied, supported,...
operawire.com
Lise Davidsen, Renée Fleming, Bryn Terfel, Benjamin Bernheim Headline 2023 Verbier Festival
The Verbier Festival has announced its 30th edition, which is set to take place between July 14-30, 2023. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. Kicking things off is Verdi’s Requiem with Lise Davidsen, Okka von der Damerau, Freddie De Tommaso,...
operawire.com
Adolphus Hailstork Receives Composers Now 2023 Vision Award
Adolphus Hailstork has received the Composers Now 2023 Vision Award. Hailstork was awarded on Jan. 30, 2023. He received the reward remotely. He has composed a wide range of works, including three operas: “Joshua’s Boots,” “Paul Laurence Dunbar: Common Ground,” and “Rise for Freedom: The John P. Parker.”
operawire.com
MasterVoices to Present ‘O How Good’
MasterVoices is set to present “O How Good” on March 23, 2023. The showcase will feature Bloch’s “Sacred Service (Avodath Hakodesh),” Weill’s “Kiddush,” and the world premiere of Daniel Rein’s “And the Sun Goes Up.”. Conductor Ted Sperling will lead...
operawire.com
Olivier Py Gets Major Role at Théâtre du Châtelet
(Credit: Christophe Raynaud) The Théâtre du Châtelet has announced that Olivier Py will become the new director. The Chairman of the board announced that after consulting the Board of Directors, Py will take the position as of Feb. 1, 2023. Py is a theater and opera director,...
operawire.com
Uncovered Opera to Present Valeria Perboni’s Witch-filled ‘Macbeth’
Uncovered Opera is set to showcase a unique production of Verdi’s “Macbeth” starting on Feb. 25, 2023. Taking on the title role will be Emil Vincenzi and Robert Byford with Marianne Town Smith and Anna Loveday rotating as Lady Macbeth. André Andrade stars as Banco while Davide Basso and Ernesto Vacarezza will share the role of Macduff. Melvin Claridge will be Malcolm and Adam Brown will be the Medico. Finally. Alice Usher and Alicia Mallace-Goulbourne will take turns as the Dama.
operawire.com
Los Angeles Master Chorale to Present ‘Choose Something Like a Star’ & ‘Esmail / Fauré’
The Los Angeles Master Chorale has announced the next two major shows in its 2022-23 season. First up is “Choose Something Like A Star.” The showcase, which will be directed by Artistic Director Grant Gershon, is set to take place on Feb. 12, 2023 at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko Postpones Arezzo Recital to Feb. 17
The Guido D’Arezzo Foundation has announced the postponement of Anna Netrebko’s recital on Feb. 7, 2023. The organization said that due to severe inflammation of the oral cavity that has affected Netrebko, the recital at the Teatro Petrarca will now be held on Feb. 17, 2023. Ticket holders will be able to use their original tickets for the new date and anyone wishing to get a refund will also be able to do so.
operawire.com
Michael Fabiano, Ailyn Pérez, Lawrence Brownlee & Nina Stemme Lead San Francisco Opera’s Gala
The Centennial Season of San Francisco Opera is set to culminate on June 16, 2023 in a special concert and dinner honoring the Company’s 100-year history. The concert will be led by Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim, former Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles, and former Principal Guest Conductor Patrick Summers and will be available as a livestream for a worldwide audience.
operawire.com
Samina Aslam Headlines Portland Opera’s Production of Kamala Sankaram’s ‘Thumbprint’
Portland Opera will continue its 2022-23 season with “Thumbprint,” an opera inspired by the true story of Mukhtar Mai, written by composer Kamala Sankaram,. The work will be showcased on March 18, 22, 24 and 26, 2023 at the Newmark Theatre. Those unable to attend the live performance will have digital access for a limited time via Portland Opera Onscreen.
operawire.com
Obituary: Influential Director & Artistic Director Jürgen Flimm Dies at 81
On Feb. 4, 2023, German theater and opera director Jürgen Flimm died at the age of 81 in Berlin. Born on July 17, 1941, Flimm was born in Gießen and studied the theory of drama, literature, and sociology at the University of Cologne. He would begin his career with his first position as assistant director at the Munich Kammerspiele in 1968.
operawire.com
Royal School of Church Music to Present New Work For Coronation of King Charles III
The Royal School of Church Music has announced “Sing for the King” on May 6, 2023. The showcase features a new commission from British composer and singer Joanna Forbes L’Estrange” to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. The piece entitled “The Mountains shall bring peace,”...
operawire.com
Teatro Real de Madrid to Showcase Modern European Premiere of Corselli’s ‘Achille in Schiro’
The Teatro Real de Madrid is set to present the modern European premiere of Francesco Corselli’s “Achille in Schiro” starting on Feb. 17, 2023. The opera, which will be presented in co-production with the Theater an der Wien, will run through Feb. 25, 2023 for a total of five performances. Mariame Clément directs a cast starring countertenors Franco Fagioli (Achille, Pirra) and Tim Mead (Ulisse); sopranos Francesca Aspromonte (Deidamia) and Sabina Puertolas (Teagene); tenors Krystian Adam (Arcade) and Juan Sancho and (Nearco), and bass Mirco Palazzi (Licomede). Ivor Bolton conducts the Coro Titutal del Teatro Madrid and the Orquesta Barroca de Sevilla.
operawire.com
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Extends Contract with Philadelphia Orchestra
The Philadelphia Orchestra has extended Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s contract to 2030. In a statement, the organization said, “we are thrilled to share the news that Yannick Nézet-Séguin has extended his contract through 2030, with a newly expanded title of the music and artistic director. We look forward to the continuation of the extraordinary partnership between Yannick and The Philadelphia Orchestra for many years to come! ”
Comments / 0