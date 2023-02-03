The Guido D’Arezzo Foundation has announced the postponement of Anna Netrebko’s recital on Feb. 7, 2023. The organization said that due to severe inflammation of the oral cavity that has affected Netrebko, the recital at the Teatro Petrarca will now be held on Feb. 17, 2023. Ticket holders will be able to use their original tickets for the new date and anyone wishing to get a refund will also be able to do so.

