TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Friday night, the Florida High girls basketball team defeated Marianna 65-18 to capture the programs 7th straight district championship. "We always set a goal at the beginning of the year as winning a district championship, as one of them," said Noles head coach Darryl Marshall. "The fact that we came out here, played well, you know we are playing really good at the right time, so I am pleased by this victory and the seventh district champs. They understand the pressure that the Tonie Morgans and Jordan Rosiers, all of them that they put on them now, but they are also embracing that challenge and they are ready to continue the legacy."

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO