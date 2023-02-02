Read full article on original website
Catherine Worley, 87 of Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida Passes on February 2, 2023
Catherine Worley, 87, of Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida stepped into her Heavenly Home on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Mrs. Catherine was born in Ozark, Alabama on January 18, 1936, to the late Arnice and Louise Bowman Foreman. On August 8, 1952, she married the love of her life and was blessed with six beloved children. Mrs. Catherine worked over the years at Golden Peanut Corporation, Holmes Shirt Factory and then she retired from food service with Poplar Springs High School. She was known for her delicious cooking, and she enjoyed canning and cooking for her friends and family. Mrs. Catherine was a longtime member of East Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Athealone Brooks Lewis, 78 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on February 4, 2023
Athealone Brooks Lewis, age 78, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 4, 2023, at her home. She was born July 13, 1944, in Bonifay, Florida to the late Reubin Mack Brooks and Clea Phillips Brooks. In addition to her parents, Athealone was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Vernon...
Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
Florida High girls basketball captures 7th straight district championship
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Friday night, the Florida High girls basketball team defeated Marianna 65-18 to capture the programs 7th straight district championship. "We always set a goal at the beginning of the year as winning a district championship, as one of them," said Noles head coach Darryl Marshall. "The fact that we came out here, played well, you know we are playing really good at the right time, so I am pleased by this victory and the seventh district champs. They understand the pressure that the Tonie Morgans and Jordan Rosiers, all of them that they put on them now, but they are also embracing that challenge and they are ready to continue the legacy."
Local Cheer Teams Finishing High In State Championship Meet
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Division 1 State Cheerleading meet took place on Friday. We mentioned a couple weeks ago how the first Bozeman cheer squad in over 6 years had qualified for state. Well that same talented group of girls placed 7th in this middle non-tumbling division, non-tumbling means it’s stunt and jump focused. Placing 7th in a state championship in just your first year is quite an accomplishment, so congrats to those girls.
Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers Conclude Winning Season with Heads High, Fall to Ponce De Leon Lady Pirates 39-25
The Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers Basketball team traveled to neutral court Poplar Springs High School on Friday, February 3, 2023, to face off against the Ponce De Leon, Florida Lady Pirates in the Class 1A District 2 Championship game, but came up short, with a final score of 39-25.
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
Dothan Schools announce Teachers of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools have announced their 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year nominees. The winners will represent Dothan City Schools District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The nominees for this year are:. Early Education:. Dothan City...
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches. Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them. “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Celebrating Our People: Rochester Johnson Jr. Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by the legacy of his late father, Rochester Johnson, Sr. That legacy included being a minister at First Missionary Baptist Church and founder of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition (IMALC) to bring together all walks of faith and race.
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal […]
Jackson Hospital Names Empolyee Of The Year 2022
Samantha Brown is Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Year 2022. February 3, 2023 Marianna, FL – Samantha Brown is named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Year 2022. Ms. Brown has been a part of the Jackson Hospital family for over six years. Samantha was taken by surprise...
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
Boat gets stuck under bridge in Panama City, Florida
The owner was contacted to secure the boat.
Lynn Haven, Florida Police Department 16-year-old Christian Esau Hau-Sanchez of Panama City for Battery of a Child
Lynn Haven Police have arrested an eighteen-year-old Hispanic male who admitted to Investigators that he was in the country illegally in connection with the Battery of a Child which occurred in the restroom of a local business. Christian Esau Hau-Sanchez who listed an address in Panama City has been arrested...
New CEO at Eastern Shipbuilding as former retires
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new head is taking the reigns over at Eastern Shipbuilding Group. Joey D’Isernia was appointed CEO and Chairman of the Board on Thursday, bringing Brian D’Isernia’s 46 years in the role to a close. Joey spent his entire career working in...
Man arrrested after shooting at, hitting horse rider
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after shooting at a group of people riding horses and hitting one of the riders, according to authorities from Florida Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said on February 4 around 3:30 p.m., JCSO received a report...
Thousands of jobs available at Bay County Job Fair
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Each year the Career Source Gulf Coast partners with several local colleges and organizations to host the Bay County Job Fair. This year was the 36th one and there was a wide variety of options for attendees. “We said initially hundreds of jobs is really thousands of jobs here available […]
