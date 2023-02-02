"Now they're coming for our stoves!" Depending on which news outlets you tend to follow, it would be pretty easy of late to get the mistaken impression that someone might be coming for your gas stove.But how exactly did this most recent skirmish in the culture war start? Almost a month ago, Richard Trumka Jr., of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told Bloomberg News that "everything was on the table" when it comes to addressing the potential health risks posed by gas stoves.Federal regulator won't ban gas stoves after all (Moneywatch)Cities are banning natural gas in new homes, citing...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO