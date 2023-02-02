Read full article on original website
Terry Jakub
4d ago
I hope the people that voted for blue enjoy ! Democrats are the ones responsible plus the voters that like the Socialist Party! They need to seek Mental Health !
Reply
14
Under Cover Agent
3d ago
A Liberal Socialist Party control tactic, pure and simple. Get everybody on one energy source, and you can control people more easily. People should start reading about the WEF and the New World Order.
Reply
7
The
2d ago
It’s like the democratic left is trying to control our country and turn it into a communist dictatorship!! Scary times ahead, if the American people don’t get rid off the democrats and the dictatorship!
Reply
5
Related
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
'Higher electric bills': Lawmakers warn of consequences surrounding potential gas stove ban
Members of Congress are warning that Americans could soon be “paying higher electric bills" if gas stoves are banned, a plan considered by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Internal Biden admin memo shows it was serious about banning gas stoves before public uproar
The Biden administration seriously weighed moving forward with a gas stove ban before public uproar caused the White House to say it doesn't support such an action.
Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too | Opinion
Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?. This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a...
4 things to know about the gas stove frenzy
The media storm surrounding gas stoves has shined a light on the environmental effects of the appliances and existing policies governing them. Here's what to know.
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Many Cities in the U.S. Consider Banning or Restricting Gas Stoves
Most Americans don’t think twice about cooking with their gas stoves. After all, they’ve been a staple in kitchens across the country for decades. But what many people don’t realize is that there are hidden costs to having a gas stove in your home—costs that can have serious health consequences.
natureworldnews.com
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Washington Examiner
Those attacks on gas stoves aren't really about health
Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that indoor gas stoves emit harmful pollution and that a ban on selling new ones was, to quote one of the agency's commissioners, "on the table." Several studies claim that the use of gas can cause respiratory illness. The CPSC is...
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%
The suggestion to ban gas-powered stovetops nationwide in the United States has been debated by Congress, but the city of San Diego has already taken action by committing to eliminate almost all gas-powered building appliances, including stoves.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
U. S. making another change in gas can requirements
Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
Biden slaps 20-year mining ban on Minnesota land, gives more power to China
Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Peter Stauber, R-Minn., with policy expert Christopher Bedford, argue President Biden's ban on Minnesota mining will put America and its economy "last."
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Fact check: False claim Joe Biden 'signed away' US sovereignty
Biden hasn't signed any agreement giving up U.S. sovereignty. A document released after a recent summit with Mexico and Canada is not legally binding.
Tucker: Biden Said Leaders Discussed How to Increase Food Shortages, Now 100+ Food Plants Explode, Livestock Die
Recently, Tucker Carlson shed light on a speech by Joe Biden regarding the Ukraine war, where he talked about increasing food production from the U.S. and Canada. Biden's statement about food shortages was seen as a mistake, but he seemed to speak fluently that day.
Gas stoves: Igniting a new range war
"Now they're coming for our stoves!" Depending on which news outlets you tend to follow, it would be pretty easy of late to get the mistaken impression that someone might be coming for your gas stove.But how exactly did this most recent skirmish in the culture war start? Almost a month ago, Richard Trumka Jr., of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told Bloomberg News that "everything was on the table" when it comes to addressing the potential health risks posed by gas stoves.Federal regulator won't ban gas stoves after all (Moneywatch)Cities are banning natural gas in new homes, citing...
Outrage as US government advances $8bn Alaska oil drilling plan
Interior department report recommends scaled-back version of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project despite Biden campaign pledge
Utilities are cutting power to millions of struggling Americans
A growing number of Americans are getting their power shut off, as rising costs of living force consumers to choose between keeping the lights on and paying for food, rent or transportation.Last year, utilities cut off power to an estimated 4.2 million households, according to a report released this week from the Center for Biological Diversity, the Energy and Policy Institute and BailoutWatch. The estimate is conservative because only some states reveal information about utility cutoffs. The authors used the cutoff rate from those states to estimate a nationwide figure.In states the report tracked, electricity shut-offs increased nearly 30% from...
Comments / 21