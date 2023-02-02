Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
50% of USDT is on Tron, Has Been Growing: Crypto Analyst
50% of USDT is on Tron, Has Been Growing: Crypto Analyst. Patrick Dynamo Defi tweets that more than 50% of USDT is on Tron when compared to 39.87% on Ethereum. The dominance of the Tron network percentage over Ethereum has been growing recently as indicated in TVL. Tron’s TVL has...
investing.com
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com
Prudential Financial profit falls 26% as market rout drags AUM
(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) reported a roughly 26% fall in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a global market rout pressured the insurer's assets under management (AUM). The previous year was marked by heavy losses in the capital markets amid uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, decades-high...
Comments / 0