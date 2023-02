BOSTON – The University of Connecticut track & field teams competed strong at the Harvard Crimson Elite meet on Friday and the Scarlett & White Invite on Saturday. From top to bottom both the men and women put up record-breaking performances at the Harvard Crimson Elite & Multi meet as well as the Scarlett & White Invite this weekend. UConn once again had top marks and personal records. In total, there were 10 top five results for the women from the weekend and 15 top five results for the men.

