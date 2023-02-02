Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
investing.com
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com
50% of USDT is on Tron, Has Been Growing: Crypto Analyst
50% of USDT is on Tron, Has Been Growing: Crypto Analyst. Patrick Dynamo Defi tweets that more than 50% of USDT is on Tron when compared to 39.87% on Ethereum. The dominance of the Tron network percentage over Ethereum has been growing recently as indicated in TVL. Tron’s TVL has...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the...
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
investing.com
Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery
© Reuters Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery. Dogecoin has outperformed Shiba Inu in percentage gains. The cryptocurrency market has seen signs of recovery in the recent past. Baby Dogecoin has outperformed other dog-themed cryptocurrencies. About 63% of Dogecoin holders are still making a profit,...
investing.com
Suncorp cash earnings jump on strong margins and investment returns, shares up
(Reuters) -Australia's Suncorp Group posted a 63% jump in first-half cash earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong underlying margins and investment returns, while the insurer flagged higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs as near-term risks. Shares of the insurer, which rose more than 9% during the first half to Dec....
investing.com
Gold Recoups Some Losses After Strong Sell-off
Gold prices experienced a steep bearish move in the preceding week, losing more than 5% from the recent ten-month top of 1,960 and breaking the uptrend line to the downside. The price found a support level near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1,864, failing to continue the bearish move. The RSI is picking up speed near 50; however, the MACD continues to distance itself below its red signal line.
investing.com
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com
Japan current account surplus shrinks sharply as weak yen, trade deficits bite
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's current account surplus fell sharply in December after a record rise the prior month, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the impact of persistent trade deficits and a weak yen on the country's once-solid balance of payments. The yen's slide over the past year has bumped...
investing.com
SocGen's Q4 profit beats expectations, sets aside more money for bad loans
PARIS (Reuters) -Societe Generale, France's third biggest bank, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by bumper trading sales, corporate financing and car leasing activities as it set aside more money for bad loans. The French lender, which beefed up provisions for failing loans and hiked its core capital...
investing.com
First Financial Indiana earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - First Financial Indiana (NASDAQ: THFF) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.37, worse than the analyst estimate of $1.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.23M versus the consensus estimate of $55.56M. First Financial Indiana's stock price closed at $44.98. It is down -9.09% in the last 3...
investing.com
Western Union earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Western Union (NYSE: WU) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.32, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09B versus the consensus estimate of $1.07B. Guidance. Western Union sees FY 2023 EPS of $1.55-$1.65 versus the analyst consensus of $1.58. Western...
investing.com
Voya Financial Inc earnings beat by $0.61, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) reported fourth quarter EPS of $2.18, $0.61 better than the analyst estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.89B versus the consensus estimate of $1.55B. Voya Financial Inc's stock price closed at $68.68. It is up 0.32% in the last...
investing.com
Prudential Financial profit falls 26% as market rout drags AUM
(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) reported a roughly 26% fall in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a global market rout pressured the insurer's assets under management (AUM). The previous year was marked by heavy losses in the capital markets amid uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, decades-high...
investing.com
PayPal stock slips as Raymond James downgrades ahead of earnings
© Reuters. PayPal (PYPL) stock slips as Raymond James downgrades ahead of earnings. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Market Perform from Outperform and removed a $107 per share price target. The analysts made a move on PYPL after shares gained about 20% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P...
Comments / 0