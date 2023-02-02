Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Shade Tree Clinic adds monthly pediatric clinic
Shade Tree Clinic, which since 2005 has provided primary care to underserved and uninsured adults in Nashville, opened a pediatric clinic in January, the result of nearly a yearlong effort on the part of medical and nursing students and their faculty mentors. The new monthly clinic serves adolescents ages 13-17...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Grand rounds event highlights Advanced Practice Nursing at Vanderbilt
Advanced practice nurses, physician assistants and Medical Center leaders gathered in Light Hall on Jan. 17 for the kickoff of the 2023 series of Advanced Practice Grand Rounds, a monthly educational series organized by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Office of Advanced Practice. The session, the first kickoff in person...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Potocsnak family’s transformative gift creates Center for Undiagnosed and Rare Disorders
A transformative gift from the Potocsnak family has established the Potocsnak Center for Undiagnosed and Rare Disorders at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The center will allow VUMC to accelerate research and serve more patients looking for answers and cures to diseases that, in some cases, have been undiagnosed for decades.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Spann, Geiger move into new Surgical Sciences leadership roles
Matthew Spann, MD, MMHC, associate professor of Surgery and director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, has been named chief of the Division of General Surgery in the Department of Surgery in the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, effective Jan. 15. Spann has moved into this new...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Pickens named chair of VUMC Thoracic Surgery
Allan Pickens, MD, has been named professor and chair of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Department of Thoracic Surgery. Pickens, a nationally renowned thoracic surgeon, comes to VUMC from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, where he was director of Thoracic Oncology, program director for Cardiothoracic Surgery, medical director of Perioperative Services for Emory University Hospital Midtown and member of the Winship Cancer Institute.
Ditching the hospital for the med spa: Why nurses are switching up their profession
A big factor contributing to the success of med spas is nurses feeling the burnout and looking for something lighter.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
WDEF
US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The federal labor board has decided that fewer than 100 employees out of thousands at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union. The ruling Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board overturns a June...
tnledger.com
Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys
Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities around the country, including one in Tennessee.
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway
Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more. With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.
wpln.org
Goodbye coin meters and free night parking in downtown Nashville. Hello 24/7 parking enforcement.
If you’ve ever scrounged around your car looking for parking meter change, that won’t be necessary much longer in Nashville. This month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is trading downtown parking meters for QR codes and kiosks. The move is accompanied by another big change: an end to free night parking.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSMV
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
wpln.org
Parking in Nashville is about to change
For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
travellemming.com
30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)
If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families
February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
WSMV
Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Racist graffiti was found on the message board of a MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police and other campus administrators have been working with...
