Nashville, TN

nashvillemedicalnews.com

Shade Tree Clinic adds monthly pediatric clinic

Shade Tree Clinic, which since 2005 has provided primary care to underserved and uninsured adults in Nashville, opened a pediatric clinic in January, the result of nearly a yearlong effort on the part of medical and nursing students and their faculty mentors. The new monthly clinic serves adolescents ages 13-17...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Grand rounds event highlights Advanced Practice Nursing at Vanderbilt

Advanced practice nurses, physician assistants and Medical Center leaders gathered in Light Hall on Jan. 17 for the kickoff of the 2023 series of Advanced Practice Grand Rounds, a monthly educational series organized by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Office of Advanced Practice. The session, the first kickoff in person...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Spann, Geiger move into new Surgical Sciences leadership roles

Matthew Spann, MD, MMHC, associate professor of Surgery and director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, has been named chief of the Division of General Surgery in the Department of Surgery in the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, effective Jan. 15. Spann has moved into this new...
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Pickens named chair of VUMC Thoracic Surgery

Allan Pickens, MD, has been named professor and chair of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Department of Thoracic Surgery. Pickens, a nationally renowned thoracic surgeon, comes to VUMC from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, where he was director of Thoracic Oncology, program director for Cardiothoracic Surgery, medical director of Perioperative Services for Emory University Hospital Midtown and member of the Winship Cancer Institute.
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
WDEF

US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The federal labor board has decided that fewer than 100 employees out of thousands at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union. The ruling Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board overturns a June...
SMYRNA, TN
tnledger.com

Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Parking in Nashville is about to change

For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)

If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families

February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Racist graffiti was found on the message board of a MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police and other campus administrators have been working with...
MURFREESBORO, TN

