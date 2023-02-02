ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
atozsports.com

Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

What the Titans told Jeffery Simmons about his contract

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a likely candidate for a well earned contract extension this offseason. Simmons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023 as an established star on Tennessee’s defensive line. Over the last two seasons, Simmons has recorded 16 sacks, 108 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, and 13 passes defended. He has also received Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

ESPN names the Tennessee Vols’ top newcomer for the 2023 season

ESPN recently named the top newcomer for each top 25 team and they went with a player on the defensive side of the ball for the Tennessee Vols. Chris Low, a national college football reporter for ESPN who is intimately familiar with Tennessee athletics, went with BYU defensive back transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally as the Vols’ top newcomer in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Chiefs forced to make tough decision after recent news

The Kansas City Chiefs just made a move that will force them to make about as tough a decision as they have had to make all year long. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, meaning he won’t play in the Super Bowl. But, that isn’t the move that will force them to make a tough decision.
KANSAS CITY, MO

