Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Why the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and their third since 2019.
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker explains why one of his Vols teammates got ‘mad’ at him this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker appeared on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” last week and he explained why one of his UT teammates got “mad” at him this past season. Hooker said that Vols offensive tackle Darnell Wright gave the Tennessee quarterback a...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Donna Kelce won’t do Super Bowl coin-toss but says NFL made right choice for the honor
Despite a petition to have her do the honorary coin-flip at Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce said she wasn’t chosen and she applauded the NFL’s pick.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
atozsports.com
Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
atozsports.com
What the Titans told Jeffery Simmons about his contract
Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a likely candidate for a well earned contract extension this offseason. Simmons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023 as an established star on Tennessee’s defensive line. Over the last two seasons, Simmons has recorded 16 sacks, 108 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, and 13 passes defended. He has also received Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.
Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly had changes made to the team hotel in Arizona
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
atozsports.com
Why the recruiting violation that happened under Josh Heupel at Tennessee this season isn’t a big deal
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported on Monday morning that a Tennessee Vols assistant coach committed a recruiting violation related to the NCAA transfer portal this past season. According to KNS, an unnamed Tennessee assistant committed a Level III violation by communicating with a high school coach about a player at...
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
During his final season with Chiefs, Alex Smith worked with Patrick Mahomes, preparing him for life in the NFL. Here are some of the ways they bonded.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols fans can officially start dreaming about Peyton Manning’s son playing for Tennessee
Tennessee Vols fans can officially start thinking about the next Manning that could be wearing Orange and White. Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, turns 12 this spring, so he still has quite a few years before he’ll be going through the recruiting process, but he already has the look of a future SEC quarterback.
atozsports.com
ESPN names the Tennessee Vols’ top newcomer for the 2023 season
ESPN recently named the top newcomer for each top 25 team and they went with a player on the defensive side of the ball for the Tennessee Vols. Chris Low, a national college football reporter for ESPN who is intimately familiar with Tennessee athletics, went with BYU defensive back transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally as the Vols’ top newcomer in 2023.
atozsports.com
Chiefs forced to make tough decision after recent news
The Kansas City Chiefs just made a move that will force them to make about as tough a decision as they have had to make all year long. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, meaning he won’t play in the Super Bowl. But, that isn’t the move that will force them to make a tough decision.
Comments / 0