Nicola Bulley - latest news: Sister questions police theory missing dog walker fell in river

By Joe Middleton
 2 days ago

The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river.”

Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog.

The theory supposes that the mother fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there is any criminal or third-party involvement .

However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea . She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.

In an interview with Sky News , Ms Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the walk.

“Willow used to love a tennis ball, but it used to disturb the walk so they haven’t had the tennis ball since way into last year”, Ms White confirmed. “There was definitely no ball.”

