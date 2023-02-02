ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive great news on opening night

The Kansas City Chiefs have now gotten word, or Chiefs fans have gotten word that is, that they will have some key players back for the Super Bowl, answering some huge questions we were all wondering. Going into the game, or exiting the Championship game I should say, the Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Super Bowl Pick

Sean Payton was just hired by the Denver Broncos, but he's already getting acclimated to the role. Asked on Monday for his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, Payton said he was going with the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs. "I'm picking the Eagles. We never want anyone in our ...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee

A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

What the Titans told Jeffery Simmons about his contract

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a likely candidate for a well earned contract extension this offseason. Simmons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023 as an established star on Tennessee’s defensive line. Over the last two seasons, Simmons has recorded 16 sacks, 108 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, and 13 passes defended. He has also received Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Broncos HC Sean Payton makes a statement that will fire fans up

The Denver Broncos have their new head coach, and he’s a proven winner. Sean Payton saw plenty of success in New Orleans with Drew Brees, and he is brining tons of experience to Denver. Not to mention, he’s got a Super Bowl title to his name as well. Payton...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Why Cowboys fans shouldn’t be upset about new hire

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator following the departure of Kellen Moore. The move, as usual, created a wave of discomfort throughout Cowboys Nation. Why? Well, where do I begin?. I’d point towards Schottenheimer’s obvious connection to head coach Mike McCarthy first...
OHIO STATE
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys rookie’s play allows them to move on from free agent

The Dallas Cowboys have a very-highly sought after unrestricted free agent class. Players like RB Tony Pollard, S Donovan Wilson, G Connor McGovern and DL Dante Fowler make up a very interesting group of players that the Cowboys would love to keep, but may get priced out. Perhaps none more...
The Spun

Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Philly hero wants to retire with Eagles

Nick Foles’ name will never be forgotten in Philadelphia after his performance in Super Bowl LII. But this time around Foles is in the news again and, much like Super Bowl LII, Eagles fans will be smiling from ear to ear. Since his Super Bowl victory in 2018, Foles,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Under the radar Titans hire is great for Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans officially have their new offensive coordinator in Tim Kelly. The in-house hire isn’t too surprising considering his strong relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel believes that Kelly’s experience and scheme can play well in Tennessee. Along with Kelly, there were additional staff changes/additions for...
NASHVILLE, TN

