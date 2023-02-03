Bill Bixby, who died in 1993, was and remains one of the most diversely talented and treasured actors in television and film history. Among countless small-screen guest spots and big-screen movie roles, he was best known for a variety of starring roles on TV shows like My Favorite Martian, The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The Magician, and The Incredible Hulk. Later in his life, he also carved out a career as a director with gigs on the 1990s sitcom, Blossom starring future Jeopardy host Mayim Bialick.

