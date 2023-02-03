ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘The Piano Lesson’ Shakes the Playhouse Rafters

Clockwise from lower left: Larryah Travis, Aaron Smith, Emmett Saah Phillips Jr, and Tiffany Johnson. Photo: Des Moines Community Playhouse. Like all the plays in August Wilson’s famous Pittsburgh Cycle, “The Piano Lesson” takes place in the playwright’s hometown in a specific year – in this case, 1936, near the end of the Great Depression. It’s a Pulitzer Prize-winning snapshot of a particular place and time.
dsmExclusive: Art Center Announces New Director

Newly appointed as the Des Moines Art Center’s John and Mary Pappajohn Director, Dr. Kelly Baum currently serves as a curator of contemporary art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Photo: Aron Johnston. The Des Moines Art Center announced today that its next director will be...
