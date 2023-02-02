Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Werner Enterprises (WERN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.61%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.85, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the energy-related...
NASDAQ
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.05, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company...
NASDAQ
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed the most recent trading day at $8.09, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Skyline (SKY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Skyline (SKY) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 48.45%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
State Street Discloses Position in VLO / Valero Energy
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.99MM shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO). This represents 7.26% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.00MM shares and 6.95% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 42.11MM shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 45.85MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
NASDAQ
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 02/07/2023: VOXX, BBBY, YETI, RCL
Consumer stocks continued to trade lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipping 0.5%. In company news, VOXX International (VOXX) rose about 6% after announcing that Beat Kahli, who is co-vice chair and...
NASDAQ
Millennium Management Cuts Stake in Ardelyx (ARDX)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.16MM shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2023 they reported 10.63MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Nike (NKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $125.33, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel...
NASDAQ
Amphenol (APH) Declares $0.21 Dividend
Amphenol said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Stone William C Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)
Fintel reports that Stone William C has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.82MM shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC). This represents 13.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 34.48MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Private Management Group Increases Position in Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH)
Fintel reports that Private Management Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.97MM shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.72MM shares and 5.68% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $19.91, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the a...
NASDAQ
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
NASDAQ
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $47.84, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the seller...
NASDAQ
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Comments / 0