Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
scsuhuskies.com
No. 5 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Ties with Miami, Earns Shootout Win
ST CLOUD, Minn. – For the second straight night, No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (18-8-2, 10-6-2 NCHC) and Miami (7-17-4, 2-13-3 NCHC) played to a tie at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. After finishing regulation and overtime knotted at 1-1, the Huskies prevailed in the shootout once again to earn the extra point in the conference standings. Senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland) and senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) scored shootout goals while junior goalie Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) stopped both RedHawk attempts to seal the shootout victory.
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) St. Cloud State walked off in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball was walked off by Missouri Southern State on Saturday afternoon in Joplin, dropping their finale 11-9 in gut-wrenching fashion. Six Huskies – John Nett (2-for-6, R, 2 2B, RBI), Sam Riola (2-for-4, BB, 3B, 2 RBI), Drew Bulson (2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI), Otto Grimm (2-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI), Drew Beier (2-for-3, R, 2B, 2 SH) and Ethan Navratil (2-for-4, R, 3 RBI, SF) provided multi-hit games as the order produced 15 hits. The Huskies and Lions traded four lead changes with a total of five multi-run innings between the two lineups. SCSU closes their season-opening trip to Missouri 2-2 with a 0-2 record in Central Region contests.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Unable to Hang On at No. 19 MSU Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team held their own against a tough MSU Moorhead team until a late second half jump by the Dragons held off the Huskies 83-68 at the Nemzek Fieldhouse. St. Cloud shot .453 from the field with four athletes scoring in double-digit marks.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Comes Up Short Against MSU Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team has dropped three of their last four matchups after a close one with MSU Moorhead at the Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, MN. The Huskies put up a great defensive effort but fell just short on offensive to fall 55-50 to the Dragons. St. Cloud shot .365 from the field but only .176 (3-17) from behind the arc. Three Husky athletes scored in the double-digits with freshman Ashley Sawicki putting up a career high 14 points.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 14 SCSU pushes No. 8 Badgers to the brink, settles for road split
MADISON, Wis. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey put their high-effort, high-compete style of play on full display but couldn't find the equalizer late in a 3-2 loss to No. 8 Wisconsin at LaBahn Arena on Saturday evening. The Huskies return from Wisconsin with a three-point weekend in hand, entering the final two weeks of conference play with a five point lead over Minnesota State for fifth place.
scsuhuskies.com
Miller Nets Goal for Shootout Victory in Tie Between No. 5 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey & Miami
ST CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey Huskies (18-8-1, 10-6-1 NCHC) and Miami RedHawks (7-17-3, 2-13-2 NCHC) played an even extremely even game on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, resulting in a 3-3 tie. After a 10-round marathon shootout, senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) found the back of the net to give the Huskies a shootout victory and the extra point in the conference standings.
scsuhuskies.com
Romig and Lavato win events as seven Huskies PR at Gopher Classic
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Shelby Romig won the 60 Meter Hurdles, Katie Lavato won the 60 Meter and seven Huskies established new personal bests in an outstanding day of competition at the Gopher Classic for St. Cloud State Track & Field in Minneapolis. A total 18 top-10 finishes were earned by Huskies student-athletes with 13 being top five placements.
redlakenationnews.com
Isaac Asuma, Minnesota's newest small-school basketball standout, puts Cherry on top in Class 1A
CHERRY, MINN. – The lights in the high school gym go dark, leaving a single spotlight trained on the home bench as the starting lineups are introduced. The star attraction dances the Griddy through a tunnel of teammates when his name gets called. It's Friday night. Packed house. Tough...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Tennis Beat Minnesota Crookston 6-1
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – St. Cloud State Women's Tennis (1-0, 0-0 NSIC) cruised to a 6-1 victory against Minnesota Crookston on Friday afternoon. The Huskies earned the doubles point winning all three matches and then won five of the six singles matches. Doubles. St. Cloud State grabbed the doubles...
scsuhuskies.com
Meyer earns title as six Huskies place at Don Parker Open
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling placed six wrestlers and saw Tyson Meyer earn a title at the highly-competitive Don Parker Open hosted by UW-Eau Claire. Most Huskies competed unattached at the Open as redshirting wrestlers enjoyed an opportunity to compete while key reserves stayed fresh with matches ahead of the final stretch of March.
scsuhuskies.com
Brouse, Toquero and Welhouse shine at Bison Open
FARGO, N.D. – St. Cloud State Track & Field sent three athletes to the Bison Open on Friday and returned home with three top 10 finishes as Brooklyn Brouse, Ainhoa Toquero and Clara Welhouse performed well in Fargo. Brooklyn Brouse ran her first collegiate indoor 600 and took fourth...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
With No Winner Saturday, Powerball Jackpot Climbs Again
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, and 58 with a Powerball of 10. Four $1 million tickets were sold, but none of them were in Minnesota. The jackpot now climbs to an estimated...
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
boreal.org
Calling all Minnesota Students: Enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - February 4, 2023. There's still time to enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest for a chance to win state and national honors. Submit your entry by Feb. 28. Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, in partnership with White Bear Lake-based nonprofit Wildlife Forever, is hosting this year's competition, which is open to all Minnesota students in grades K-12.
Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films...
thriftyminnesota.com
Free Seed Libraries in Minnesota
Free seed libraries are a great way to get seeds to start your garden and learn more about gardening in the process. Here is our list of free seed libraries throughout Minnesota!. Have you heard of seed libraries? These are programs that are set up to educate both new and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Flurries possible across Minnesota over the weekend, impactful system next week?
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a fast-moving system will pass across the state on Saturday night with an associated cold front, but it doesn`t look particularly strong and moisture is limited. They say some flurries are possible mainly to our north with accumulating snow unlikely. Monday through Thursday they say...
Comments / 0