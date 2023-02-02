MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO