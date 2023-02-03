Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
FormFactor (FORM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
FormFactor (FORM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to loss of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.98%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
PennantPark (PNNT) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PennantPark (PNNT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.11%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Regional Management (RM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Regional Management (RM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.48%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01. This compares to loss of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.91%....
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
TTM Technologies (TTMI) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
TTM Technologies (TTMI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.89%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Skyline (SKY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Skyline (SKY) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 48.45%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.17. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.13%....
NASDAQ
AppLovin (APP) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
AppLovin (APP) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this...
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ
Reliance Steel (RS) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know
Reliance Steel (RS) closed at $231.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Lockheed Martin & TJX Companies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of United Rentals (URI) with Outperform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Credit Suisse initiated coverage of United Rentals with a Outperform recommendation. As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Rentals is $408.15. The forecasts range from a low of $271.69 to a high of $523.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.47% from its latest reported closing price of $455.90.
NASDAQ
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Comments / 0