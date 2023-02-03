ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bluehens.com

Charleston’s Barrage of Threes Too Much for Men’s Basketball

NEWARK, Del. – Charleston (22-3, 10-2 CAA) connected on 13 three pointers Saturday afternoon, proving too much for Delaware men's basketball (12-13, 4-8) in the 84-67 setback to the CAA's top team. It remained a one-possession game up until Charleston pulled ahead 16-10 with 11:03 on the clock in...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Singles Sweep Leads Men’s Tennis Past Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. – A 6-0 singles sweep led Delaware men's tennis (3-1) to a dominant victory over Quinnipiac (2-3) late Saturday evening. "We came out flat in the doubles, but we were able to bounce back and win all six singles courts," Director of Tennis Pablo Montana said. "This was a good match for us to win as we battled through some difficulties throughout the process. we will learn from this match and work on a few things as we prepare for Navy next week."
HAMDEN, CT
bluehens.com

Delaware Announces Pledge Per Win Campaign for Softball Program

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware Athletics Department is bringing back the Pledge Per Win campaign for the 2023 softball season. Fans will have the opportunity to assist the program by pledging a specific amount for every Blue Hen victory this spring. Each donation will make a direct...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Women's Swimming & Diving Sets Two UD Pool Records At Blue Hen Invite

NEWARK, Del. - Mania Tasakou of Delaware's women's swimming & diving program set the UD Pool record in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.24 on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Blue Hen Invite. The team of Anthi Lyra, Erin Shema, Nicole Chiappa, and Mira Selling also set a UD Pool record in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:32.92.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Angie Hull Named Deputy AD, Sport Administration and Student Success/SWA

NEWARK, Del. – A collegiate administrator with over two decades of experience, Angie Hull has joined Delaware Athletics as Deputy Athletic Director, Sport Administration and Student Success/Senior Woman Administrator, Director of Athletics, Community, and Campus Recreation Chrissi Rawak announced Monday. "I'm excited to welcome Angie, David, Dylan and Lincoln...
NEWARK, DE

