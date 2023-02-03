HAMDEN, Conn. – A 6-0 singles sweep led Delaware men's tennis (3-1) to a dominant victory over Quinnipiac (2-3) late Saturday evening. "We came out flat in the doubles, but we were able to bounce back and win all six singles courts," Director of Tennis Pablo Montana said. "This was a good match for us to win as we battled through some difficulties throughout the process. we will learn from this match and work on a few things as we prepare for Navy next week."

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO