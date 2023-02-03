Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
KSNB Local4
Electricity to blame for a fire at a Hastings business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a closed business on Sunday afternoon. According to Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling, just before five they received reports of smoke in the air near the 1000 block of South Elm in Hastings. Fire crews rushed to...
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Pad Thai Restaurant’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Opening in 2021, ‘Pad Thai Restaurant’ has been serving up authentic Thai cuisine to many loyal customers. “It’s definitely tough, but it’s been good,” said co-owner Joe Bandasack. “A lot of people come in and they kind of mention the old restaurant, so that’s a good feeling. We try to give everyone the best authentic taste we can around here.”
tourcounsel.com
Conestoga Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Island, Nebraska
Conestoga Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Grand Island, Nebraska. It was opened in 1974 and is owned by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor store is Dillard's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Younkers and JCPenney. Best Buy is a junior anchor. Address: 3404...
KSNB Local4
Family displaced after Grand Island house fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of six is displaced after a house fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Ed Carlin, GIFD got a call of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom of a house in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street around 4:00 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
KSNB Local4
More volunteers needed for Red Cross Disaster Action Teams
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross is hoping more people will sign up to become a Disaster Action Team member. The Red Cross responded to house fires in both McCook and Grand Island on Sunday. The volunteers who helped in these responses are part of the Disaster Action Team.
KSNB Local4
New voice “running” the PA microphone at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The only sound in Fonner Park on Monday afternoon was employees getting the place ready for the first race day on Friday February 10. On that day, there will be more hustle and bustle, and the sound of Dustyn Stortzum on the call. His path to the press box at Fonner Park started all the back in high school with Striv Sports and calling high school games.
bestattractions.org
Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska
There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
KSNB Local4
The thaw out has begun with warmer temperatures for the remainder of the weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Punxsutawney Phil and Unadilla Billie both may have saw their shadows and predicted six more weeks of winter, but today felt more like Spring as temperatures surpassed 40 degrees in most spots under sunny skies. The good news is the warmer above average temperatures will continue for the next several days before we run into a bump in the road with our main system we will encounter this week.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charge sends Doniphan woman to prison
DONIPHAN, Neb. -- Over five years in prison was given to a Doniphan woman due to a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Stacy Lynn Delamotte, of Doniphan, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. Delamotte was charged for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will serve 70 months in prison along with a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Delamotte will also forfeit to the United States $6,000, which was seized as profits from her drug activities.
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
KSNB Local4
The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2016
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was seven groundhog years ago when Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow predicting an early spring. What he failed to predict however, was a blizzard that rocked parts of Nebraska with record snowfall. Winter arrived in full throttle on February 2nd, 2016 as a...
NebraskaTV
While many support the ATF Pistol Brace Rule, others say 'it violates people's rights'
KEARNEY, Neb. — On January 13th, the Attorney General signed the ATF final rule 2021R-08F, “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces,’” amending ATF’s regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder. Pistol braces...
News Channel Nebraska
Parents of kidnapped Grand Island kids thank police, Alda man for bringing them home safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
NebraskaTV
Find something you will love at Central Mercantile in Kearney
KSNB Local4
May trials set in 2022 Grand Island police shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two trials are scheduled in May for suspects connected to an August shooting incident involving Grand Island police. Omar Tax Cervantes, 17, of Alda, is charged with 17 felonies in connection with the incident, including six counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, two counts of Attempted First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, two counts of Accessory to a Felony, two counts of Terroristic Threats, two counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and one count each of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest.
