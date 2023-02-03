Thursday, I traveled to North Forest High School to attend an event where Mr. Steve Rogers business owner, restaurateur, and hospitality guru for over 20 years would surprise 20 deserving families with breakfast an encouraging word, and money to pay their light bill. As the owner of Bar 5015, co-owner of both Prospect Parks, co-owner of The Warwick, and the creator of several well-known staples in the Houston area, Rogers was a former track star at Smiley High School (now North Forest High School) where he ran the 400-meter and was on the State championship team. In an effort to continue his commitment to his Alma Mater, Steve wanted to encourage students and families to be LIT (Lead, Improve, & Thrive).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO