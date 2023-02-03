ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

defendernetwork.com

Houston Reads Day sheds light on literacy crisis

Literacy Now will host its third annual Houston Reads Day on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with approximately 500 volunteers coming together to support and read to more than 15,000 Pre-K–3rd grade students across 35 Houston and Aldine ISD campuses. This single-day event is for Houstonians to come together to...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU ​​makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion

Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Bun B announces part of Rodeo Southern Takeover lineup

Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Jimmie’s Journey: Around Town – Week of January 30

Thursday, I traveled to North Forest High School to attend an event where Mr. Steve Rogers business owner, restaurateur, and hospitality guru for over 20 years would surprise 20 deserving families with breakfast an encouraging word, and money to pay their light bill. As the owner of Bar 5015, co-owner of both Prospect Parks, co-owner of The Warwick, and the creator of several well-known staples in the Houston area, Rogers was a former track star at Smiley High School (now North Forest High School) where he ran the 400-meter and was on the State championship team. In an effort to continue his commitment to his Alma Mater, Steve wanted to encourage students and families to be LIT (Lead, Improve, & Thrive).
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Activists, inmate families demand change at Harris County Jail

In the past year, over 30 inmates have died while in custody at the Harris County Jail. Now, family members of some of those who died have joined with civil and human rights activists to condemn law enforcement leadership and officials and demand change. “We are calling on Commissioners Court...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Another person dies in Harris County jail

A 31-year-old man died in Harris County Jail earlier this month — marking the third person to die while in custody this year and prompting community members to demand the Houston Police Department expedite evidence processing in order to alleviate overcrowding in the jail. Rajdeep Singh Bains, 41, was...
HOUSTON, TX

