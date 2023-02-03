It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different.

