Benzinga
Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Atlas Global Brands Signs Definitive Agreement With A Cannabis Distributor And Two Cannabis Pharmacies In Israel
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL announced that on February 6, 2023, the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cambrosia Ltd., of a 51% interest in an Israeli licensed cannabis “Trading House” and two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Israel, for consideration consisting of up to 2.8 million common shares of Atlas.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 20 companies achieved new lows for the year. Jack Henry & Associates JKHY was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Edible Garden EDBL. Titan Medical TMDI's stock dropped the...
Top 4 Consumer Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q1 2023
The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
Expert Ratings for New Jersey Resources
Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Jersey Resources NJR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for New Jersey Resources. The company has an average price target of $47.6 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $45.00.
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Linde
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Linde LIN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Linde has an average price target of $380.12 with a high of $418.00 and a low of $346.00.
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Extreme Greed' Zone Following Powell Comments
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Extreme Greed" zone following coments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. US stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors cheered Powell’s comments. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares dipped around 49% on Tuesday after the company announced a...
6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It
It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different.
Cannabis In 2023: A Make It Or Break It Year
The past year of economic downturn has tested the resiliency of every industry. Cannabis, once touted as “recession-proof,” has not been immune. Public safety challenges, an oversaturated market, and federal inaction have all led to a number of challenges for the nascent industry. Yet, one of the world’s...
