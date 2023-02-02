ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

How car buyers can become entrapped in what's known as a 'yo-yo' sale

Cars are the second-biggest purchase most Americans ever make. But some car dealers engage in a practice called a yo-yo car sale that can entrap people in bad deals. Right now, the Federal Trade Commission is drafting new rules for car dealers, so it has a chance to crack down. NPR's Chris Arnold has been investigating all this. He joins us now. So yo, Chris, what is a yo-yo car sale?
NPR

This wasn't the first Chinese balloon over the U.S. Why were the others ignored?

Given the hullabaloo over the Chinese surveillance balloon, you'd think something like this never happened before. But it has. At least four other times in recent years. According to U.S. officials, Chinese balloons crossed over the U.S. at least three times during the Trump administration and at least one other time earlier in the Biden administration.
NPR

How the chip shortage is affecting the credit card business

It used to be that if you needed to urgently replace your debit or credit card, you could get one within a week or so. Not anymore. NPR's Arezou Rezvani explains why. AREZOU REZVANI, BYLINE: It happens to the best of us. You need to pay for something, so you reach for your wallet to get your credit card, only to realize it's not there. In fact, it's not anywhere. So you call your bank. You answer some questions. And you'll have a replacement in no time, right? Not so fast, says Larry Esters, a card services manager at Signal Financial Federal Credit Union.
NPR

NPR

This doctor wants to prescribe a cure for homelessness

Over the last decade, cities up and down the West Coast have seen a tsunami of homelessness flood their streets. Encampments dot freeway underpasses, parks, and city downtowns. Distressed people languish on street corners and sidewalks. Cities, big and small, must grapple with what to do about it. The most...
