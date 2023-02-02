It used to be that if you needed to urgently replace your debit or credit card, you could get one within a week or so. Not anymore. NPR's Arezou Rezvani explains why. AREZOU REZVANI, BYLINE: It happens to the best of us. You need to pay for something, so you reach for your wallet to get your credit card, only to realize it's not there. In fact, it's not anywhere. So you call your bank. You answer some questions. And you'll have a replacement in no time, right? Not so fast, says Larry Esters, a card services manager at Signal Financial Federal Credit Union.

