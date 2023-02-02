ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

Chamber of Commerce gains new leadership, sets big goals

Liberty Hill’s Chamber of Commerce is starting 2023 with a fresh board, new goals and innovative ideas to become an invaluable part of the community. Jeffrey Mayes, newly-elected president of the Chamber of Commerce, said historically, the Chamber has hosted monthly networking luncheons, after-hours networking mixers and monthly breakfast meetings. It also has a very active Women in Business group, which caters specifically to women business owners in the community.
EDITORIAL: We aren't going away

The Liberty Hill Independent is not going out of business!. After 35 years, our hometown’s longest-serving newspaper, continues to be driven by our collective commitment to gathering facts and reporting the real news. It remains our highest calling and honored profession. It’s still the highest point on the hill for us.
Seeking solace in speed

Since she was a young girl, Jamie Amezquita has had a fascination with speed. The daughter of a drag racer – who was also a mechanic – she quickly became immersed in a world of gears, pistons and cylinders. In addition, she climbed into the saddle and became...
