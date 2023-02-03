Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Ponies Up Money for Small Landlords With Tenants Who Haven't Paid Rent During Pandemic
They’ve taken trips to Hawaii and Paris. One went to Mexico and swam with dolphins. Others took small getaways to San Francisco, Yosemite and Big Bear. These are all vacations that landlords claim their tenants have taken during the pandemic, likely on their dime, because their tenants weren’t paying rent.
Los Angeles is offering the homeless motel rooms ... but with some tricky conditions
CNN's Nick Watt reports on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' initiative to clear encampments on city streets and house the homeless in motels until the city is able to offer permanent housing.
uscannenbergmedia.com
LA County takes major step in addressing youth mental health crisis with free virtual therapy for K-12 students
The Los Angeles County Office of Education announced on Friday that it will be working to develop a virtual therapy program to help tackle the mental health issues among students in local K-12 schools. The program will be made available to the 1.3 million students in public K-12 schools in...
KABC
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.
LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting. Biden: Chinese Balloon Will Not Alter...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood receives grant funds for homeless coordinator program
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will accept grant funds to pay for homeless coordinator services during the Feb. 7 regular city council meeting. The City was awarded $125,000 from the South Bay Cities Council of Governments from Measure H funds that voters approved in Nov. 2017. Measure H expires in 2026.
KMJ
California Sends Highly Specialized Search & Rescue Unit to Quake Area in Turkey
To aid in the rapid response to a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey & Syria early Monday, a California Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) team from Los Angeles will depart Monday evening to assist in life-saving search and rescue operations. At the direction of Governor Gavin Newson, the...
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
theregistrysocal.com
Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM
In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
theregistrysocal.com
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood
As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
Karen Bass’ mission: Get 17,000 people off the streets of Los Angeles in a year
The new mayor has tied her political career to solving a crisis that has long stumped local and state leaders.
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials
LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Eater
LA Spanish Tapas Spot Calls out LAPD, Unhoused People in Scathing Closure Post
Mellow Spanish tapas spot Cobras & Matadors on Beverly Boulevard has closed for the second time, at least according to its Instagram page, but not without a bit of controversy. In a post announcing the closure, ownership seemed to throw a few barbs at LA’s unhoused population on the way out the door. The restaurant claimed it was “busted” last month by the Los Angeles Police Department’s vice squad for allowing the on-site consumption of alcohol without an approved license, seeming to suggest the supposed police action led to the closure, though forced closures for serving alcohol without a license at restaurants are incredibly rare. The abrupt shutter comes less than a year after the quiet neighborhood hangout from Steven Arroyo reopened in Beverly Grove, and a full 11 years since the original Cobras & Matadors first closed back in 2012.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA
Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
foxla.com
Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
theregistrysocal.com
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
foxla.com
West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
orangeandbluepress.com
Tenant Protection Passed by LA City Council for Renters with Outstanding Dues
Los Angeles City Council Friday approved tenant protection targeting late rent payments and evictions. Renters with behind rent payments need not worry as the council approved a one-month grace period before they can be evicted. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration’s end, which had...
Inmate Walks Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0