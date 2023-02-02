Read full article on original website
WTKR
Local author Toiya Sosa discuss her book "Strangetop Hill" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — During Black History Month, Coast Live is celebrating people who share their diverse stories with the community. Author Toiya Sosa wrote her book, "Strangetop Hill," 17 years ago for her two children. Sosa joins Coast Live to discuss the long journey that led to the book's publication, and why this story resonates so strongly with her.
WTKR
Child car seat safety tips with AAA on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ryan Adcock from AAA joins Coast Live to discuss the "Child Safety Seat Round-up" program and shares some easy things you can look for to determine if your child's car seat is still safe to use. Child Safety Seat Round-up Month of February 2023. Drop...
