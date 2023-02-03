ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Samsung goes big on OLED TVs and huge OLED monitors too

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4f3A_0kb6LNcz00

When it comes to contrast and the best black levels, the best TVs are OLED TVs – and Samsung is hoping that in 2023, the best OLED TVs will be Samsung TVs .

Samsung previously announced a range of QD-OLED TVs at CES 2023 , and according to trade site The Elec it is adding a 77-inch OLED TV and a 49-inch OLED gaming monitor to its product portfolio in the first quarter of this year. Like their siblings, the TV and monitor will be branded Samsung OLED.

If you've been keeping count, that makes it three distinct models of OLED TVs and two distinct models of OLED monitors for 2023 so far.

Ever more alphabet soup in TV tech

All of the newly announced Samsung models use QD-OLED panels, which is Samsung's name for the OLED displays created by its subsidiary, Samsung Display. The decision to brand them all as Samsung OLED is presumably to avoid confusion, because there's a whole alphabet soup of acronyms around TV tech now: QLED, OLED, QD-OLED and so on.

These particular panels are self-emissive displays, similar to the AMOLED tech you'll find in the best Samsung phones . Each individual dot can light up on its own in the desired colour, and Samsung then overlays tiny Quantum Dots that deliver better brightness, better colour reproduction and a wider colour range. The result is OLED-quality visuals with more brightness than normal OLEDs can provide.

I've got a Samsung QLED TV and I can testify to how bright its Quantum Dot tech can be, so the combination of QD and OLED is pretty exciting. It's also going to be pretty expensive: for example the Samsung S95B QD-OLED is currently £1,599 for the 55-inch model, compared to £749 for the same-sized, QLED Q65B.

The news of more QD-OLED displays is good news even if you're not planning to buy a new TV right now: as we've seen again and again with TVs, the more models use the tech the more quickly the price drops. So while these new TVs and monitors may be beyond my budget right now, they won't be for too long.

Comments / 0

Related
TrustedReviews

What is Samsung TV Plus? The free streaming platform explained

Free-to-view TV has been a staple of home viewing for decades, from public broadcast services such as BBC and Channel 4, to platforms such as Freeview and Freesat, and ad-supported online channels in Pluto TV. TV Plus is Samsung’s entrant into the free-to-view market, with thousands of movies and TV...
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
MLive.com

Walmart has Rollback deals and clearance savings on Samsung TVs

Walmart has sales on 4K Samsung TVs. Find deals on your favorite electronics brand and shop for Samsung TVs during clearance, discounts, and rollback savings. You’ll find deals on 42″ through 85″ TVs with high definition resolution for the most exciting entertainment experience. Check out savings on...
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
New York Post

Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it

Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
msn.com

I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk

Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
T3

T3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy