Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
WAFB.com
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Feb. is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community. Highlighting Baton Rouge businesses: Parker's Pharmacy. Updated: 1 hour ago. There are several ways you can support and honor businesses. YOUR HEALTH: Breast cancer...
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge
Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, February 6
Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health. Highlighting black-owned businesses during Black History Month: London's Fashion Boutique. Updated: 6 hours ago. Feb. is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make...
WAFB.com
CONSUMER REPORTS: CR’s guide to popular supplements
Feb. is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community. Highlighting Baton Rouge businesses: Parker's Pharmacy. Updated: 1 hour ago. There are several ways you can support and honor businesses. Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses:...
pelicanpostonline.com
Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable
Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
999ktdy.com
King Cake Bread Pudding Bake-Off Happening Sunday, February 5th
In recent weeks you may have seen several local bakeries on social media claim to have the best King Cake Bread Pudding. Now, they have all decided to come together for one day to find out who truly has the best King Cake Bread pudding in Acadiana. 12 local bakeries...
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
prcno.org
Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past
This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
theadvocate.com
Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter
Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
theadvocate.com
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
brproud.com
Get ready to peel, crawfish prices fall after high prices at start of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the Super Bowl less than 10 days away, there is some good news to share about the price of crawfish. For a few weeks, consumers chose not to pay high prices for their crawfish. More crawfish were out there to be had and...
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
If you're looking for a Louisiana staycation any time of year, Tangipahoa Parish is home to a massive family campground resort that's open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time. Sun Outdoors New Orleans North Shore, formally Reunion Lake Campground, is literally the size of...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge animal shelter overwhelmed, resorting to euthanasia: 'Please help us help them'
Baton Rouge's primary animal shelter says it has resorted to euthanizing animals because too many are coming in and not enough are being fostered or adopted — and officials are begging the community to help. Companion Animal Alliance had 323 dogs, but only 177 dog kennels, the shelter said...
thehoofprint.org
New Eats! The South Plains Co. Restaurant Review
Across the street from the ballpark, next to Fellowship Church, Zachary welcomes South Plains Food Company! From its wide menu selection to its large dining area, patrons can’t get enough of this hot, new, trendy restaurant!. 2022 brought new things for the new year, including the grand opening of...
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
brproud.com
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – From the environmental impacts of Mardi Gras to health guidelines, medical professionals say the capital region has a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus this month. For major events like Mardi Gras, Superbowl, and Valentine’s Day, many people are expected to host large...
Comments / 1