Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Feb. is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community. Highlighting Baton Rouge businesses: Parker's Pharmacy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge

Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Monday, February 6

Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health. Highlighting black-owned businesses during Black History Month: London's Fashion Boutique.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

CONSUMER REPORTS: CR’s guide to popular supplements

Feb. is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community. Highlighting Baton Rouge businesses: Parker's Pharmacy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable

Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
GONZALES, LA
999ktdy.com

King Cake Bread Pudding Bake-Off Happening Sunday, February 5th

In recent weeks you may have seen several local bakeries on social media claim to have the best King Cake Bread Pudding. Now, they have all decided to come together for one day to find out who truly has the best King Cake Bread pudding in Acadiana. 12 local bakeries...
SCOTT, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
prcno.org

Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past

This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter

Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thehoofprint.org

New Eats! The South Plains Co. Restaurant Review

Across the street from the ballpark, next to Fellowship Church, Zachary welcomes South Plains Food Company! From its wide menu selection to its large dining area, patrons can’t get enough of this hot, new, trendy restaurant!. 2022 brought new things for the new year, including the grand opening of...
ZACHARY, LA

