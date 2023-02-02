Read full article on original website
AHA provides guidance for staffing, resources to improve stroke center patient care
The American Heart Association released new clinical practice guidelines for stroke centers, which include staffing, leadership and resource requirements to reduce variability and improve quality of care. The statement, published in Stroke, should be viewed as a call to action, according to a Feb. 7 AHA news release. It proposes...
Hurricane left physicians sleeping on mattresses on the clinic floor, CEO says
Mark Driscoll, CEO at Boca Grande (Fla.) Health Clinic, joined the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" to talk about leadership and the realities of practicing medicine in a hurricane-prone area. Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here. Question: How did you and your clinic handle Hurricane...
17 hospitals, health systems reporting net operating losses
Healthcare organizations across the country reported financial results in January. Here are 17 Becker's has reported posting operating losses:. 1. Denver Health, Colorado's safety-net hospital, reported a net operating loss of $60.7 million in 2022 as contract labor expenses and salaries continued to be a significant driver of costs. 2....
90% of flu hospitalizations are patients who already have 1 or more chronic health issues
Around 171.8 million doses of flu vaccine have been given in the U.S. since the viral season began, according to data from the CDC. However, health organizations are still encouraging more adults to consider vaccinating against the flu if they haven't already this season. According to a Feb. 6 joint...
CMS hospital readmission reduction program ineffective for COPD, study suggests
Researchers found CMS' Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program slowed adoption of quality inpatient care for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The analysis, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, compared the quality of inpatient COPD care before (January 2010 to September 2014) and after (October 2014 to December 2018) the inclusion of COPD exacerbations in the program. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 950,000 hospital admissions for COPD exacerbation among 995 hospitals.
Hundreds more physicians died than expected amid pandemic
Just as COVID-19 led to a much higher number of deaths for the public than what would have been anticipated without the virus, during the same time physicians in the workforce saw more than 600 excess deaths among their profession. "Beyond the deaths directly attributable to the virus, we see...
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
Adults on dialysis, particularly minorities, 100 times more likely to acquire staph infections than adults not on dialysis: CDC
Adults on dialysis treatment for end-stage kidney disease were 100 times more likely to be diagnosed with a Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection when compared with adults not on dialysis, according to a Feb. 6 CDC Vital Signs report. Further, Hispanic and Black patients were found to have higher rates of...
5 cancer centers opening, expanding, suspending services
Here are five cancer centers opening, expanding or suspending cancer services:. Bridgeport, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine United Hospital is expanding radiation services at its Cecil B. Highland, Jr. & Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health will open the Sanford Cancer Center in Bismarck, N.D., on Feb. 6.
Study links SSRI antidepressant to reduction in COVID hospitalizations and deaths
The antidepressant fluvoxamine is associated with lower hospitalization and deaths for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, new research found. Researchers conducted a meta-analysis using data from six randomized controlled trials and five observational studies that compared selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors to a placebo or the standard of care. They excluded studies assessing patients with past or ongoing SSRI prescriptions.
ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage
As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage. The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with...
Newly discovered protein may be therapeutic target for sepsis, other infections
The discovery of a protein showed signs of being a possible therapeutic target for monoclonal antibody treatment in sepsis cases as well as other infectious diseases, including COVID-19, according to research led by Haichao Wang, PhD, a professor and director of the laboratory of emergency medicine at Northwell Health's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, N.Y.
Johns Hopkins names chief nursing information officer
April Saathoff, DNP, RN, has been named vice president and chief nursing information officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. Dr. Saathoff was previously vice president and chief information informatics officer of Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System. She has also worked in informatics for Baltimore-based Mercy Medical Center, Columbia, Md.-based MedStar...
How COVID-19 affected cancer screening
Ohio State University and Indiana University researchers took a closer look at delays in cancer screenings brought on by COVID-19, revealing that as high as 36 percent of certain screenings were delayed. Researchers determined the disparities by recontacting participants from previous studies and were able to conduct a survey of...
AHA's clinical leadership committee names 2023 leaders
The American Hospital Association has named several clinical leaders to its Committee on Clinical Leadership, including four chief medical officers and one chief nursing officer. The AHA Committee on Clinical Leadership is one of four specialty committees to the AHA board of trustees. The group guides the ongoing work of...
Northwell's nurse turnover rate is nearly half the national average: Chief nurse Maureen White on how they did it
While hospitals throughout the U.S. are struggling with both attracting qualified nurses and keeping them in place and happy once employed, Northwell Health is seeing nursing turnover statistics far below the national average. The key to this success, Maureen White, RN, executive vice president and chief nurse executive of New...
Regular cannabis users may require more anesthesia before procedures
A growing body of research and anecdotal reports indicate people who regularly use cannabis require more anesthesia during medical procedures. The challenge is getting patients to be honest about their use, experts told The Wall Street Journal in a Feb. 7 report. The news outlet cited several studies suggesting regular...
Hospital-acquired sepsis cases jumped nearly 50% in California amid pandemic
In the first year of the pandemic, another problem quietly grew: hospital-acquired sepsis. Across California hospitals, the number of patients who developed sepsis while in the hospital increased by 46 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to a Feb. 5 report from the Los Angeles Times. Data from the California...
Viewpoint: physicians aren't burned out, they're helpless and demoralized
Nearly two-thirds of physicians report experiencing burnout, but the term burnout misses the larger issues: Physicians are demoralized and losing faith in the systems they work for, Eric Reinhart, MD, a physician at Evanston-based Northwestern University, wrote in a Feb. 5 guest essay for The New York Times. Physicians have...
Enhanced nursing licensure exam to launch in April amid rising fail rates
In line with the regulations imposed by the COVID-19 national health emergency for the past three years, hospitals across the U.S. made necessary changes to almost every aspect of their business. Now, as the health emergency is coming to an end in May, the industry is eyeing an unforeseen fallout from the pandemic.
