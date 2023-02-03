Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
Third Annual Black Diamond Ball Will Be Held at Bonnet Springs Park
Junior League of Greater Lakeland, Inc. (JLGL) announces the third annual Black Diamond Ball sponsored by Ashley Gibson Barnett to be hosted at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland on Saturday, March 4, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Every year JLGL raises thousands of dollars on behalf of students within...
City Honors MLK Parade Award Winners
City officials on Monday morning recognized the award winners from Lakeland’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which was held Jan. 23:. Best Decorated Vehicle – Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Best Flatbed with Trailer – Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church. Best Professional Float –...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
New School Boundaries Could Bring Big Changes
The long process of finalizing controversial school boundary changes proposed by the Hillsborough County School District is going to take just a little bit longer. In an email to parents on Jan. 25, Superintendent of Schools Addison Davis wrote that his recommendations, after weeks of community meetings, would not be presented to the School Board on Jan. 31, as expected, and would instead be provided to the parents and the Board at a workshop now scheduled for Monday, February 13 at 10 a.m.
Bay News 9
Retired Hillsborough County math teacher reaches thousands of students on YouTube
TAMPA, Fla. — While many parents limit screen time for their kids, one retired Hillsborough County math teacher may provide a reason to reconsider — at least if their children are watching her YouTube channel. Marcia Silberman, who taught in a classroom for 30, launched her own channel...
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
Bay News 9
Pinellas Co. educators, parents bring public education concerns to state representative
TAMPA, Fla. — Book bans, public school funding and teacher wages are just a few concerns Pinellas County parents and educators say they have right now. They took their concerns to Florida Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby (D-St. Petersburg) in a roundtable discussion on Saturday. Paula Stephens has been a teacher...
Bay News 9
House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School confirms threat investigation
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at Parrish Community High School have notified the community that they are investigating an alleged threat. This comes on the heels of two lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians. The threat was sent in to...
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
businessobserverfl.com
Leader of St. Petersburg bank to retire at year’s end
BayFirst National Bank CEO Anthony Leo has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 3. He’ll be succeeded in the role by Thomas Zernick, who currently serves as the St. Petersburg-based community bank’s president. Leo has led the locally owned bank, formerly known as First Home Bank, since August 2013,...
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
Bay News 9
A show of strength for a Lakeland community, decades old cold case solved and heart health importance during black history month
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and thunderstorms will move in for Friday along a cold front. While it will not be a complete washout, it will be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy. Winds will also pick up behind the...
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
In Lakeland and beyond, work remains between police and people of color
State investigators are looking into the actions of four members of the Lakeland Police Department in a case that highlights some tension between Black people and police who are supposed to serve them.
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
wild941.com
Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing
February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Attraction In Florida Has Some Mind-Blowing Metrics
Are you a fan of art? How about sculptures that have over a million moving pieces? St. Petersburg has a one-of-a-kind attraction in Florida with some pretty mind-blowing metrics. A permanent art installation known as Bending Arc creates an interactive experience along St. Pete Pier that you have to see for yourself to be able to enjoy.
Comments / 0