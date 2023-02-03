ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the past decade has called it a career. AJ Green on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared a post on Instagram thanking all those who have supported him on his football journey with the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. View this post... The post 7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement

Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
chatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals to bring in Lou Anarumo for second interview

The Cincinnati Bengals could lose their defensive coordinator this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals showing strong interest in Lou Anarumo. Anarumo will be having a second interview with the Cards next week following his initial interview earlier this week. The 56-year-old has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and was instrumental in their deep playoff run both this season and last.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks

Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade... The post Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys announced Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer, who spent 2022 as a coaching analyst for the team, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. Brian Schottenheimer on... The post Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Former Star Wide Receiver

FOX Sports

