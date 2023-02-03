Read full article on original website
Carson Palmer Picks Between Joe Burrow And Patrick Mahomes For NFL's Best Quarterback
Palmer spent half his career in Cincinnati.
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement
One of the best wide receivers of the past decade has called it a career. AJ Green on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared a post on Instagram thanking all those who have supported him on his football journey with the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. View this post... The post 7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills' Stefon Diggs raises eyebrows for kneeling right behind cheerleaders before catch attempt
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a bizarre way of trying to win the best catch competition at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.
Bengals' Brian Callahan out of running for Cardinals' HC gig, Lou Anarumo a finalist
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been eliminated from the competition to be the next Arizona Cardinals head coach. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, however, has not. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Cardinals informed Callahan and Vance Joseph that they were out of the hunt. Anarumo, Brian Flores and...
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
How Much Money Will NFL Players Get By Winning Super Bowl 57?
When Super Bowl 57 rolls around Sunday, tons of money will be ready to change hands. Betting on the game will be a given. Putting money down on crazy props will also take place. It’s the biggest single day for sports gambling. There’s also money to be had for...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal as Backup QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have to put much thought into finding their best option at backup quarterback.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Arizona Cardinals to bring in Lou Anarumo for second interview
The Cincinnati Bengals could lose their defensive coordinator this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals showing strong interest in Lou Anarumo. Anarumo will be having a second interview with the Cards next week following his initial interview earlier this week. The 56-year-old has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and was instrumental in their deep playoff run both this season and last.
Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks
Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade... The post Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trevor and Marissa Lawrence Offer Update On Personal Life
Trevor Lawrence enjoyed a breakout second season as the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, consistently showing the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as he led the Jaguars to a playoff berth. Lawrence revealed in a recent interview with Us Weekly that ...
Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys announced Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer, who spent 2022 as a coaching analyst for the team, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. Brian Schottenheimer on... The post Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Praying For Former Star Wide Receiver
Prayers are pouring in for a former NFL star wide receiver who appears to be in need of some help. Over the weekend, former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media. Brown claims that a former NFL linebacker gave him CTE when he was hit in the helmet. "Antonio Brown says James ...
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Shouts Out Fans At 2023 Pro Bowl
The Bengals have a pair of players at the event.
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires after 12 seasons
PHOENIX (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL. The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4...
