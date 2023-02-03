Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited UFC comeback against Michael Chandler, it has been confirmed.McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 but it has been revealed that the Irish star will coach against lightweight Chandler in the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter”.McGregor will then face Chandler in the Octagon, although a date and venue for the fight has yet to be announced.UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Saturday, which will see the 34-year-old McGregor look to come back from defeats in his last two fights.Chandler, 36, was also defeated...

2 DAYS AGO