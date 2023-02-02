Read full article on original website
Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church
Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
1310kfka.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in south Loveland
A man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges in south Loveland. Larimer County deputies were called to a home on 35th Street Southwest for reports of a fight late Saturday night. Police say there, Israel Reyes assaulted two people and stabbed a third before fleeing on foot. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police said Reyes spit on the deputy as he was being taken into custody.
Federal lawsuit filed against landlord who allegedly tried to evict tenant for refusing his advances
A Greeley landlord who asked a female tenant out on dates - then told her "I have the right to harass you all day long," "I challenge you this week to get a lawyer because you're out," and "sue me" when she refused - will have his day in court.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Jan. 25 it has filed a civil complaint against 70-year-old Vernon C. Morgan of Greeley. The decision to pursue civil damages comes after an investigation by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. That agency "found...
Greeley police search for deadly hit-and-run suspect
The report was of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian at a cross walk.
County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed paperwork requesting a special prosecutor to check work of the LPD regarding last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters.
Teen to serve 9 months of work release after deadly DUI crash
A Boulder teen will serve 9 months of work release for a drunk driving crash that killed two people and injured another last April.On Friday, the 18-year-old was taken into custody after hours of victim impact statements, along with statements from the teen's parents and a gut-wrenching apology from the teen herself. Because she was charged as a juvenile her name is being withheld. The work release was in lieu of straight jail time, which means she will be allowed to leave the jail during the day for work, classes and treatment.While families of the victims believe the teen is...
Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrests 1 for alleged stabbing, spitting on deputy
One man was arrested near Loveland, Colorado after deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a reported stabbing in unincorporated Larimer County. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, LCSO received a report that a man had been stabbed near 35th Street Southwest. The stabbing was the result of...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 54-year-old inmate didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after his community job. Authorities said that George Piper went missing after not returning to the facility Thursday night. Piper started his sentenced Oct. 27, 1997. Officials said that he was sentenced to 35 to 52 years...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam
AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
klin.com
Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
KDVR.com
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
KDVR.com
Man charged with overdose death of child
A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A pedestrian was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Speer Boulevard Thursday night. 1 hurt in Denver shooting on Girard Avenue. Police...
Police: Man at center of narcotics investigation connected to Greeley shooting
Authorities believe a man who allegedly had thousands of counterfeit pills and several pounds of drugs in his trunk is also connected to a drive-by shooting in Greeley.
3 suspects wanted in RTD stabbing
Three suspects are wanted for assaulting and stabbing a victim on an RTD light rail near the Alameda station.
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Police investigating armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
9News
Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
cpr.org
Denver Archdiocese fires Catholic school teacher after discovering she was in a same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton is speaking out after she was let go from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood. Last month, the Archdiocese of Denver terminated Barton’s employment after discovering that she is in a same-sex relationship. “I think it's important to kind of get this narrative...
Diabetic man missing 3 weeks, family devastated
It's been three weeks since 35-year-old Rickey Airth was last seen, and his family said they've exhausted all efforts.
